By: José Celorio (@iamjosecelorio)

The wait was long and many gamers were desperate to know what they were planning Sony Ahead of your next desktop console. Despite the delay and suspense, the Japanese company did not disappoint and introduced Playstation 5 in style in a digital event full of nostalgia and unprecedented hype that mark a new stage in entertainment and that will force its competitors to offer the best possible experience for the consumer, since the standards of the titles that we will see in the near future months will be awesome.

Much had been speculated about the internal problems that could occur in PlayStationWell, months ago I had made a video headed by Mark Cerny to talk about the technical specifications of the console, which was not well received by the entire gamer community. The presentation yesterday, June 11, was spectacular and he did not ask anything of a conference of the E3. The mission to attract fans was very simple: show games, games and more games.

It is possible to glimpse that the strategy of Sony with PS5 Like its predecessor, it will focus on large exclusive productions and on granting as many facilities as possible to indie developers to generate new experiences. If we thought that the generation closure with Playstation 4 It was being huge, we can be sure that the last months of this year and 2021 will be epic.

In your first party catalog, PS5 It will offer us games for all tastes, among which stand out Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playroom. The predictions came true and the wait to enjoy Demon’s Souls Remake, Horizon II: Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with a multiplatform perspective, as in the case of Resident Evil VIIIage and the promising Pragmata.

In your business strategy, it is feasible that Sony continue to strengthen your alliance with Square-Enix, and an example of this synergy is the conception of Project Athia, which has been shown as an exclusive for Playstation 5. Likewise, the announcement with which the event started, regarding Grand Theft Auto V, not because of the great success of Rockstar to the new generation, but for what this could mean in the future in the area of ​​alliances for exclusive content, in the same way that it did PS4 with Activision (Call of Duty) or Electronic Arts (Star Wars Battlefront). As an unknown we have, if Activision will continue to opt for the Sony platform or if it will give preference to the division headed by Phil Spencer, just as it did with the Xbox 360.

To everyone’s surprise, the design of the console PS5 was revealed, showing a futuristic look in white, strikingly contrasting with the black of Xbox Series X. Another relevant fact is that there will be an all digital version of the system, with a lower price expected. It will be interesting to observe what happens in the coming months regarding the digital strategy Sony, since this movement could be aimed at enhancing its subscription service called Playstation now.

Sony did not miss the impact of its conference and also showed the slogan that it will use in the next generation: “Play has no limits”, making clear that the brand positioning will not focus on the greatest power nor on the technical specifications of the console, but will instead focus on experiences and new ways of playing. Prior to the multicited event, Microsoft was beginning to broadcast the promotional campaign for Xbox Series X on social networks, aimed at maximum power and backward compatibility with the message “Power your dreams”.

Undoubtedly, Playstation 5 has set the bar very high for the next generation of consoles and exciting months await us to know what the movements of both Nintendo like Xbox, to offer a spectacular closing of 2020 for gamers. During July, the first party titles of Xbox Game Studios and we will see how big the rivalry can be in the short and medium term.

