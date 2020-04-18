Sony released a few days ago a new system update for PlayStation 4. This is update 7.50, which did not include any major changes or highlights for the console. In fact, its official notes only ensure that there are improvements to system performance.

However, it appears that this did not apply to multiplayer, who had some issues with their console after downloading the update. Through reddit (via VG24 / 7), console users reported various problems with the update.

Problems with PS4 update 7.50

Based on the details, different issues arose with update 7.50. Some players claim that their console was left in an infinite boot loop, while other consoles simply no longer booted.

There are users who claim that their console turns on smoothly, but suddenly turns off and there is no way to keep it running. On the other hand, it is indicated that there are also problems with the signal of some consoles that, despite being on and working, the screen remains black.

The community also reports problems with the disc reading drive, as some players claim that reading errors are recorded or even the unsolicited ejection of discs. However, this may be related to a damage to the drive not caused by the update. Fortunately, there seems to be a possible solution to the other problems.

Possible solution to the problems of the PS4 update

Console users recommend a possible solution to the problem. For this, the console must be started in safe mode, for which the power button must be held down for at least 10 seconds.

Subsequently, a manual installation of update 7.50 must be done through a USB drive. To do this, you must download the update from a page on a computer. Then you will have to pass the file to the USB, in a folder called UPDATE, which in turn will be in a folder with the name PlayStation 4.

Finally, you will have to go to the configuration of your console, to the section “Updating the system software”, already with the USB drive connected, and complete the process. If you have any doubts, on the mentioned page you will find the necessary steps to install the update successfully from an external drive.

On the other hand, we recommend that you always follow Sony’s recommendations regarding updates. That is, do not update with files that do not come from official sources and do not turn off the console during the update process.

As of this writing, Sony has yet to comment on the alleged issues caused by the 7.50 update. We will keep you informed about it. Here you will find all the information related to PlayStation 4.

