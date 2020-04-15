As we told you yesterday, for PlayStation it is very important that you stay at home. This is why the company decided to motivate you to do so by giving away 4 games for PlayStation 4 as part of an initiative called Play at Home. If you want to obtain them, here we tell you how.

The first thing to know is what are the games that will be part of this promotion. The first of these will be Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, a collection that includes remastered versions of Nathan Drake’s first 3 adventures. So with this bundle you will receive Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

On the other hand, the last game that you can get as part of this promotion is Journey. In case you do not know it, we tell you that it is a small project that shocked the world for its mechanics that connected the players.

How to download Play at Home games?

Now that that was clear, it was time to tell you how to take advantage of the promotion.

In order for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey to be yours, all you have to do is find them on the PlayStation Store and select the option to download them. You can also search for them in the store from an Internet browser and select the “Download to your PS4” option.

In case you are lazy to turn on your console, below we leave the links to get them from your computer:

Keep in mind that once you have these games in your collection, they will be yours forever. This means that you can download them to enjoy them at any time.

Another important point to keep in mind is that the promotion will end on May 5. It is worth mentioning that you do not need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus to take advantage of the promotion.

And you, what do you think about this kind of promotions? Tell us in the comments.

