PlayStation 3 receives an update, almost 15 years after its launch

The PlayStation 3 was one of the most successful video game consoles despite its slow start. It was also part of a formidable technological leap in the second half of the 2000s. Although Sony has already released two successors, it is clear that Sony still has a fondness for this device. Therefore, almost 15 years after its launch, PS3 keeps getting system updates.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Japanese corporation released version 4.88 of the software that powers your old desktop console. The update doesn’t bring anything out of the ordinary, but it is further proof that Sony doesn’t easily forget about its hardware, no matter how old it is.

The update for PlayStation 3 was spotted by the Videogames Chronicle, following a post on Twitter. The new version of the software also appears on the console’s official website, but without further details. According to Sony, installing the 4.88 software on the PS3 provides system performance improvements.

So # PS3 actually just got an update ._. System software version 4.88 It’s very impressive Sony still supports this console. First they change their mind about closing the PS Store on PS3 and now they update the software. I still have the OG 60 GB model connected, so i updated it! pic.twitter.com/Efuu6dOjh8 – Moonteddy (@ MTDY912) June 1, 2021

From its launch in November 2006 to its final discontinuation in 2017, the PS3 has been a major source of good news for Sony. At the time of its discontinuation, the Asian company had sold almost 90 million units worldwide. And their lifespan was greatly extended thanks to the Slim and Super Slim variants that were introduced in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

PlayStation 3 remains valid despite the years

Photo by Nikita Kostrykin on Unsplash

That Sony has released a system update for the PlayStation 3 is a response to the cult status that the console has gained since its launch. Anyway, it’s anyone’s guess how long more the Asian company will maintain new versions for the software.

According to VGC, the last version of the PS3 system that did not only include performance improvements was the 4.50 launched in 2013. It allowed all players to activate automatic console updates, and not just PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Today it is impossible for Sony to incorporate new functions to PlayStation 3 because, logically, its center of attention is elsewhere. However, nostalgic gamers know that still have some support from manufacturers to maintain their user experience.

Also, a small software update can serve as a gesture of appreciation after the twists and turns regarding the future of the PS3, PSP and PS Vita virtual stores.

