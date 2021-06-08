PlayStation 3 has been updated again after half a year | Gaming

Sony releases a new patch for PlayStation 3, version 4.88, with improvements in software performance and compatibility with the latest Blu Ray movies.

Although PlayStation 3 is close to its 15th birthday, Sony still releases updates for the console, on a very regular basis. Today the PS3 update 4.88, although it arrives only six months after version 4.87.

Again, it was the Twitter account of RPCS3, a PS3 emulator, the one that has spread this update, only 200 MB, and without anything important. In fact, according to the official patch notes, only “system performance is improved”.

PS3 System Update 4.88 has just been released (1st June 2021) Changelog:

– Updated Blu-Ray keys for new movie releases

– System fixes (possible security fixes?) You do not need to reinstall firmware on the emulator to keep using RPCS3 if you already use 4.87 – RPCS3 (@ rpcs3) June 1, 2021

However, according to RPCS3, the main reason is the same as in the update a few months ago: various patches on the system, possibly related to the safety. Apparently, the Blu-Ray keys have also been updated to make the player compatible with new movie releases.

When the PS3 came out between 2006 and 2007, Sony used it as the spearhead of its Blu-ray format, that allowed to store video in high definition, with the aim of replacing the DVD. Currently it is still the format used by new consoles and home movie formats, although it never came to displace DVD, which is still more affordable, and preferred by many users who do not have a Blu-ray player.

If you have an old PS3 (or you get a second-hand one) in addition to accessing its game catalog, you can continue using it as player to watch movies in Blu Ray format thanks to these updates… which you could never do with a digital PS5 or Xbox Series S.

Of course, in 15 years, the innovative Blu Ray format at the time has been displaced by the streaming platforms, all or almost all of them accessible from the new consoles, at similar or better qualities. But for collectors, the physical format of movies and series will never completely go away …

