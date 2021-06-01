Playoffs: this is how Colombia and Peru arrive in offensive matters: figures from their forwards | National teams

Next Thursday (9:00 pm), Colombia visits Peru for the date of the South American Elimination. The teams have not had action since November 2020 and it is time to measure forces. Reinaldo Rueda makes his debut as coach of the tricolor and will have the difficult task of getting his first points against Ricardo Gareca’s team. How do your selected for the attack arrive?

The five summoned by Reinaldo Rueda (remembering that Alfredo Morelos had to leave the call because of the positive for Covid-19), they are:

Duván Zapata – Atalanta (Italy)

.

The ‘Toro’, undisputed starter at Atalanta, comes from having a masterful season, in which he played 49 games (3,203 minutes), scored 19 goals and gave 14 assists, adding Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Cup. He is the attacker with the best records of the season.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (Italy)

He finished as the third player with the most goals in Italy (22 goals), after Cristiano and Lukaku. But that’s not all, Luis Fernando played 2,088 minutes in which he registered 26 goals and 11 assists, adding the three competitions. He was also the second best striker in Europe in terms of average goals per minute.

Luis Diaz – Porto (Portugal)

The Guajiro attacker continues to consolidate in Europe, in the 2020/21 season he played 30 matches out of 34 possible. He celebrated 11 goals, two of them in the Champions League, and gave 6 assists. He played a total of 2,602 minutes.

Rafael Santos Borré – River Plate (Argentina)

So far this year, Borré has played 13 of 14 games that River has played. He reaches the National Team with 1,175 minutes played, 8 goals and 2 assists, between the Argentine League Cup and Libertadores. He is the top scorer of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle.

Miguel Ángel Borja – Junior (Colombia)

He is the only forward called up in the local league in which he played 14 games (eight goals, two assists), a record that adds to the six goals in eight games in the Copa Libertadores. His team is in the semifinal of the Betplay League and will play the eighth of the South American. He arrives with 1,753 minutes played.

The six called by Ricardo Gareca, They are:

Paolo Guerrero – International (Brazil)

The Peruvian captain joined his team on Monday, after watching his team debut in the Brasileirao, from the bench. He was without competition for a month, due to tendinitis and comes after having action in the Copa Libertadores, the previous week. This 2021 adds seven games, a goal in the Gaucho Championship.

Gianluca Lapadula – Benevento (Italy)

The 31-year-old attacker is the one called to accompany Paolo Guerrero in the attack against Colombia. In the 2020/21 season of Serie A he played 37 games, scored 8 goals and reported with 5 assists. It arrives with 2,572 minutes on top.

André Carrillo – Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

In the 2020/21 season he played 34 games, 26 of them in the local league, in which he scored 7 goals and assisted four times. Added another goal in the Asian Champions League. Carrillo, Gustavo Cuéllar’s teammate, played his last game on May 23, when his team was crowned champion of the Arab League.

Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders (United States)

The center forward has just scored six goals in eight MLS games. His last engagement with the Sounders was this Sunday and his most recent goal was at 1-1 with Atlanta United. Of all the attackers summoned by Gareca, he is the one with the fewest minutes (720), since the championship began at the end of March.

Luis Iberico – Melgar (Peru)

One of the novelties in Ricardo Gareca’s call. He arrives with 15 games (1,150 minutes) so far in 2021. He has played eight games for the Copa Sudamericana (scored two goals) and seven in the local league, where he conceded three goals. He also plays for Edinson Flórez’s band, down due to a tear.



Alex Valera – University (Peru)

This 25-year-old ambidextrous winger has played 13 games (seven for the League and six for Libertadores) so far in 2021. He has four goals and one assist this season.