Playoffs: payrolls for Colombia and Peru in their last two matches | National teams

Next Thursday the teams of Peru and Colombia will be measured again, this time by date of the World Cup Qualification in Qatar. In Futbolred we review those two games and the starting lists with which Ricardo Gareca, in Peru, and Carlos Queiroz, at the time at the head of the tricolor, came out.

The last time both teams collided they did so in Miami, in a friendly match. That day, curiously, Colombia had neither James Rodríguez nor Falcao García, who were not summoned on this occasion either. By then both were recovering from injuries at Real Madrid and Galatasaray, respectively.

In the Monumental, Colombia thrashed

On June 9, 2019, Peru and Colombia met at the Monumental Stadium in the Peruvian capital. That day, the tricolor led by Carlos Queiroz, won 0-3 with a double by Matheus Uribe and a score by Duván Zapata.

Peru played with Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Christofer Gonzáles; Paolo Guerrero. Gareca gave minutes to Aldo Corzo, Paolo Hurtado, Rául Ruidíaz, Andy Polo and Jesús Pretel.

Colombia formed with David Ospina on goal. In defense were Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez and William Tesillo. In the midfield were Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuéllar, Matheus Uribe and James Rodríguez, and in the attack front Falcao García and Luis Muriel.

That day Santiago Arias, Wilmar Barrios, Edwin Cardona, Luis Díaz, Roger Martínez and Duván Zapata had action, who entered to score the third.

Last duel was played in Miami

On November 15 of that same year, both selected met in a new friendly engagement, this time at the Sun Life stadium in Miami. That day, Colombia won with a goal from Alfredo Morelos. It should be remembered that the Rangers attacker was called by Reinaldo Rueda but he will not be able to join the selection by Covid-19.

That day Colombia officiated as a local and went out with David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Yairo Moreno; Alfredo Morelos, Luis Muriel and Luis Díaz. It should be noted that James and Falcao were not due to injury. That day Steven Alzate, Matheus Uribe, Stiven Mendoza and Roger Martínez also performed.

Regarding that last team that beat Peru, there will be Arias (who is recovering from surgery), as well as Alzate, Mendoza and Martínez.

On the other hand, Peru played with Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Luis Advíncula, Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Edison Flores; Paolo Guerrero and Raúl Ruidíaz. Players Carlos Zambrano, Andy Polo, Gabriel Costa, Carlos Ascues and Cristian Benavente also had minutes.

The Incas lost Edison Flores in the last days, through tears. Nor did they summon Zambrano, Polo, Costa, Ascues and Benavente this time.