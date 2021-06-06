Playoffs NBA 2021: teams, draw, bracket, dates, games and semifinal results

The NBA’s 2021 playoffs already have seven of their eight qualified for the semifinals of each of their Conferences. In the East, Philadelphia 76ers to meet Atlanta Hawks after eliminating the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, respectively. In addition, the great tie: Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks. The Big Apple franchise got rid of the Boston Celtics in the first round, while the Bucks finished on the fast track with the Miami Heat, runner-up in Walt Disney’s bubble in Orlando (Florida).

As for the West, the big surprise: The Los Angeles Lakers were by the wayside after being eliminated in six games by the Phoenix Suns. The Arizona franchise will now face the Denver Nuggets scored by Facundo Campazzo. And finally, Utah Jazz, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies in five games, expects a rival: or the Dallas Mavericks by Luka Doncic or Los Angeles Clippers by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Semifinals in the Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia 76ers – (5) Atlanta Hawks

Match 1: Philadelphia 76ers – Atlanta Hawks, Sunday the 6th at 7:00 p.m.

Match 2: Philadelphia 76ers – Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday 9 at 01:30 hours.

Match 3: Atlanta Hawks – Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday 12 at 01:30 hours.

Match 4: Atlanta Hawks – Philadelphia 76ers, Monday 14 *.

Match 5: Philadelphia 76ers – Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday 16 *.

Match 6: Atlanta Hawks – Philadelphia 76ers, Friday 18 *.

Match 7: Philadelphia 76ers – Atlanta Hawks, Sunday 20 *.

* If necessary.

(2) Brooklyn Nets – (3) Milwaukee Bucks. Series: 1-0

Match 1: Brooklyn Nets 115 – Milwaukee Bucks 107

Match 2: Brooklyn Nets – Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday 8 at 1:30 am.

Match 3: Milwaukee Bucks – Brooklyn Nets, Friday the 11th at 1:30 am.

Match 4: Milwaukee Bucks – Brooklyn Nets, Sunday the 13th at 9:00 p.m.

Match 5: Brooklyn Nets – Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday 15 *.

Match 6: Milwaukee Bucks – Brooklyn Nets, Thursday 17 *.

Match 7: Brooklyn Nets – Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday 19 *.

* If necessary.

Western Conference Semifinals

(1) Utah Jazz – (4) Los Angeles Clippers / (5) Dallas Mavericks

Match 1: Utah Jazz – Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday 9.

Match 2: Utah Jazz – Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks, Friday the 11th.

Match 3: Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz, Saturday 12.

Match 4: Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz, Monday 14.

Match 5: Utah Jazz – Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday 16 *.

Match 6: Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz, Friday 18 *.

Match 7: Utah Jazz – Los Angeles Clippers / Dallas Mavericks, Sunday 20 *.

* If necessary.

(2) Phoenix Suns – (3) Denver Nuggets

Match 1: Phoenix Suns – Denver Nuggets, Tuesday 8 at 04:00.

Match 2: Phoenix Suns – Denver Nuggets, Thursday 10 at 03:30.

Match 3: Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns, Saturday 12 at 04:00.

Match 4: Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns, Monday the 14th at 02:00.

Match 5: Phoenix Suns – Denver Nuggets, Tuesday 15 *.

Match 6: Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns, Thursday 17 *.

Match 7: Phoenix Suns – Denver Nuggets, Sunday 20 *.

* If necessary.