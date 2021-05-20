Playoffs NBA 2021: teams, draw, bracket, dates, games and results

The 2021 NBA playoffs They already have almost, almost definitive form after two days of the new play in. In the East, the Celtics controlled the Wizards and took seventh place. And in the West, and after a tremendous game, the Lakers are seventh after beating the Warriors. Now they will play against the Phoenix Suns.

Eighth places remain to be decided, the teams that will play against the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz: in the East it will come from the Washington Wizards-Indiana Pacers, in the West the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies. With that asterisk pending to definitively complete the picture, the rest of the qualifying rounds and the schedules in which the matches will be played are already known.

PLAY IN EAST CONFERENCE

(7) BOSTON CELTICS 118- (8) WASHINGTON WIZARDS 100

(9) INDIANA PACERS 144- (10) CHARLOTTE HORNETS 117

(8) WASHINGTON WIZARDS- (9) INDIANA PACERS: Thursday 20 to Friday 21 May, 02:00 Spanish time

PLAY IN WEST CONFERENCE

(7) LOS ANGELES LAKERS 103- (8) G.ST. WARRIORS 100

(9) MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 100- (10) S.ANT. SPURS 96

(8) G.ST. WARRIORS-MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES: Friday 21 to Saturday 22 May, 03:00 Spanish time

PLAYOFFS EAST CONFERENCE

(1) PHILA. 76ERS- (8) WAS. WIZARDS / IND. PACERS

Match 1: Sixers-Wizards / Pacers, Sunday, May 23, 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

Match 2: Sixers-Wizards / Pacers, night of Wednesday 26 to Thursday 27, 01:00

Match 3: Wizards / Pacers-Sixers, Saturday 29, time to be determined

Match 4: Wizards / Pacers-Sixers, Monday 31st, time to be determined

Match 5: Sixers-Wizards / Pacers, Wednesday, June 2, time to be determined *

Match 6: Wizards / Pacers-Sixers, Friday 4th, TBD *

Match 7: Sixers-Wizards / Pacers, Sunday 6, TBD *

* If necessary

(4) NEW YORK KNICKS- (5) ATLANTA HAWKS (5)

Match 1: Knicks-Hawks, Sunday 23 to Monday 24, 01:00 (Spanish time)

Match 2: Knicks-Hawks, Wednesday 26 to Thursday 27, 01:30

Match 3: Hawks-Knicks, Friday 28 to Saturday 29, 01:00

Match 4: Hawks-Knicks, Sunday 30, 7:00 p.m.

Match 5: Knicks-Hawks, Wednesday, June 2, time to be determined *

Match 6: Hawks-Knicks, Friday, June 4, TBD *

Match 7: Knicks-Hawks, Sunday, June 6, TBD *

* If necessary

(2) BROOKLYN NETS- (7) BOSTON CELTICS

Match 1: Nets-Celtics, Saturday May 22 to Sunday 23, 02:00 Spanish time

Match 2: Nets-Celtics, Tuesday 25 to Wednesday 26, 01:30

Match 3: Celtics-Nets, Friday 28 to Saturday 29, 02:30

Match 4: Celtics-Nets, Sunday 30 to Monday 31, 01:00

Match 5: Nets-Celtics, Tuesday, June 1, time to be determined *

Match 6: Celtics-Nets, Thursday, June 3, TBD *

Match 7: Nets-Celtics, Saturday, June 5, TBD *

* If necessary

(3) MILWAUKEE BUCKS- (6) MIAMI HEAT

Match 1: Bucks-Heat, Saturday, May 22, 8:00 p.m. Spanish time

Match 2: Bucks-Heat, Monday 24 to Tuesday 25, 01:30

Match 3: Heat-Bucks, Thursday 27 to Friday 28, 01:30

Match 4: Heat-Bucks, Saturday 29 to Sunday 30, 01:30

Match 5: Bucks-Heat, Thursday, June 1, time to be determined *

Match 6: Heat-Bucks, Thursday 3, TBD *

Match 7: Bucks-Heat, Saturday 5th, TBD *

* If necessary

PLAYOFFS WEST CONFERENCE

(1) UTAH JAZZ- (8) GS WARRIORS / MEM. GRIZZLIES

Match 1: Jazz-Warriors / Grizzlies, Sunday 23 to Monday 24 May, 03:30 Spanish time

Match 2: Jazz-Warriors / Grizzlies, Wednesday 26 to Thursday 27, 04:00

Match 3: Warriors / Grizzlies-Jazz, Saturday 29, time to be determined

Match 4: Warriors / Grizzlies-Jazz, Monday 31st, TBD

Match 5: Jazz-Warriors / Grizzlies, Wednesday 2, TBD *

Match 6: Warriors / Grizzlies-Jazz, Friday 4th, TBD *

Match 7: Jazz-Warriors / Grizzlies, Sunday 6, TBD *

* If necessary

(4) LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS- (5) DALLAS MAVERICKS

Match 1: Clippers-Mavericks, Saturday May 22, 10:30 p.m. Spanish time

Match 2: Clippers-Mavericks, Tuesday 25 to Wednesday 26, 04:30

Match 3: Mavericks-Clippers, Friday 28 to Saturday 29, 03:30

Match 4: Mavericks-Clippers, Sunday 30 to Monday 31, 03:30

Match 5: Clippers-Mavericks, Wednesday, June 2, time to be determined *

Match 6: Mavericks-Clippers, Friday 4th, time to be determined *

Match 7: Clippers-Mavericks, Sunday 6, time to be determined *

* If necessary

(2) PHOENIX SUNS- (7) LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Match 1: Suns-Lakers, Sunday, May 23, 9:30 p.m. Spanish time

Match 2: Suns-Lakers, Tuesday 25 to Wednesday 26, 04:00

Match 3: Lakers-Suns, Thursday 27 to Friday 28, 04:00

Match 4: Lakers-Suns, Sunday 30, 9:00 p.m.

Match 5: Suns-Lakers, Tuesday, June 1, time to be determined *

Match 6: Lakers-Suns, Thursday 3, TBD *

Match 7: Suns-Lakers, Saturday 5, TBD *

* If necessary

(3) DENVER NUGGETS- (6) P. TRAIL BLAZERS

Match 1: Nuggets-Blazers, Saturday 22 to Sunday 23 May, 04:30 Spanish time

Match 2: Nuggets-Blazers, Monday 24 to Tuesday 25, 04:00

Match 3: Blazers-Nuggets, Thursday 27 to Friday 28, 04:30

Match 4: Blazers-Nuggets, Saturday 29, 22:00

Match 5: Nuggets-Blazers, Tuesday, June 1, time to be determined *

Match 6: Blazers-Nuggets, Thursday 3, TBD *

Match 7: Nuggets-Blazers, Saturday 5, TBD *

* If necessary