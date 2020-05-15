In 1985, Robert Zemeckis introduced the world to one of the greatest works of his entire filmography, Back To The Future, one of those films that since its release became a benchmark for pop culture. With the passage of time, some products and toys were launched that reminded us of that great story, but Playmobil just blew up the fence.

To celebrate 35 years of the original film, the popular german toy brand decided to make many fans’ dreams come true by creating a set that surely many will want to have right now in their hands to kill the quarantined time. And the truth is that we don’t judge them, because they are incredible.

The set is a mix of the first scene of Back To The Future –Where Marty and Doc meet outside the mall–, with Emmett Brown’s modifications to the DeLorean in the second movie. A real nostalgic blow for all those who love this story.

The figures of course have the characteristics of any Playmobil toy, with simple faces but accessories that remind us of what character it is, such as Marty McFly’s vest, skateboard, and retro camcorder, or the front cover of the newspaper, Plutonius’ briefcase, and the remote control that Doc Brown brought.

To top it off and as we had already told, It comes with a DeLorean that is a real dream, because thanks to batteries it can turn on the car’s LED lights and the flow condenser, pretending that we are having a trip with Doc and Marty.

Here we leave some images for you to check how spectacular it looks:

If you want to assemble this jewel to put it in your collection, we tell you that it is already available and It costs 50 dollars (something like 1212 Mexican pesos) and they can buy it right HERE. But while they wait for the Playmobil set to reach their homes, Check out the reunion of the original Back To The Future cast below: