This June 27, the expected apocalypse will finally arriveAnd we do not say it because the dust of the Sahara will arrive or because of the thousands of things that have happened this 2020 that make us think that the world is going to end flatly. We mean that after a long time of waiting this will happen in Dark, as Netflix will premiere the third and last season of the series on its platform, do not frighten us.

After two installments and a lot of intrigue, we will finally know the outcome of this great story created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese as an original German production of the streaming giant. During these last months, We have had some details that indicate more or less what will happen, however, and knowing the plot, we can expect anything.

You can also read Cycle 1: Summary of the first season of Netflix’s ‘Dark’

As you know, Dark is a very complex and interesting series, worthy of analysis, that through time travel and a series of events that occur in 33-year cycles, they mix philosophical and existential concepts, making us beyond entertaining ourselves, questioning the viewer about free will and many other topics. Something that is completely unique and which is why we love this series.

In addition to having a very different plot than what we are used to, part of the success of the series is the music we can hear throughout the chapters and that it sets very well the different situations that characters like Jonas, Martha and more go through. We owe the work of the original music to the composer Ben Frost, who through their melodies manages to complement a wonderful audiovisual experience.

You can also read: These are the mythological and philosophical references to understand ‘Dark’

In recent years, Ben Frost has been recognized as one of the best songwriters of his generation, who has oriented his themes towards ambient, using genres like drone and even industrial to capture somewhat dark natural landscapes with a certain touch of fury through his compositions, to make us feel like we’re in Winden and in the middle of all the history.

But in addition to the enormous work Frost does composing songs for Dark, in the series they have also been in charge of putting some songs by other artists, which they serve to contextualize the particular era in which the story is unfolding, Or simply to give emphasis and excitement to an important situation, which cannot go unnoticed by us.

You can also read Cycle 2: Summary of the second season of Netflix’s ‘Dark’

The perfect example is Apparat’s “Goodbye”, the song that serves as the intro to the series, but throughout the first two seasons we have heard famous and not so famous bands and musicians, such as “My Body is a Cage” by Peter Gabriel, “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) de Dead or AliveSuspicious Minds by Elvis presleyShout of Tears For Fears and many more that make this plot something spectacular.

That is why to prepare for the end (or beginning) of Dark with this third season, We have decided to put together a playlist so that you can remember through the songs the most important moments of the series and above all, go to the shooting for what is coming because they will surely blow our heads. Are you ready for the apocalypse?