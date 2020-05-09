Adrian Nunez, spokesperson for the Federation of Spanish Football Shareholders and Partners (FASFE), which represents team fans from First to Third, has declared to EFE that “they do not conceive that the League will resume without an audience because the fan is a part of the game”.

05/09/2020

On at 11:07

CEST

EFE

“The return of football seems a bit hasty to us. There are the complaints and doubts of the soccer union. When the population does not know very well how they are going to be tested, that the return of a sector that is not essential for survival it looks strange, “said the representative of FASFE.

On the fact that the League is going to resume behind closed doors, Núñez believes that “we did not conceive soccer without an audience. We believe that the fans are not mere spectators, but part of the game. They always talk about the fans when they say that ‘the stadium took the team on the wing ‘or’ stage fright ‘. We consider ourselves part of the game. For example, when there is a corner, with our support, we think that we are going to help to climb to finish off. We are being separated from the game and the process decision-making, because we have not been consulted at all. “

Questioned that LaLiga thinks that it is better to play behind closed doors than not to play, he believes that “for us this is nothing. We would like to be part of the decision-making and that the reasons for taking this out in such a hurry be explained to us”

On the other hand, Adrián Núñez has stated that “since we are going to be deprived of going to the stadiums, from the League they could have gestures, at a general level, to attend to some of the claims that we have been making for several seasons, such as suppressing games on Friday and Monday or set a maximum price of tickets for visitors. “

Lastly, on whether they are going to make any kind of demand for when the League begins and the games have to be watched on TV, he indicated that: “We will see how events unfold. As we showed in a statement our discontent with the plans, we will see what we can do so that our voice is heard, even if it is later “.

