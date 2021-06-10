playing without a console is the future thanks to xCloud

The xCloud platform gets ambitious. What began with a low-key public beta a few weeks ago will soon become a video game streaming service of potentially enormous magnitude.

This is what Microsoft has made clear with an announcement in which it has officially confirmed that are developing “streaming devices” – essentially your own “Chromecast” – so you can enjoy games on any screen. You will only need an internet connection, an xCloud subscription (that is, to Game Pass Ultimate) and, at most, a controller.

Game Pass Ultimate and xCloud go beyond the Xbox

The announcement comes just a few days before the start of the E3 show, and raises very noticeable changes for xCloud, which at the moment has made little noise but has the prospect of becoming a fundamental part of Microsoft’s strategy (if not the most important) in the short or medium term.

In fact, Microsoft confirmed what they had already advanced a few months ago: they are already working with TV manufacturers that will integrate the Game Pass app so it can be played on xCloud with an internet connection and a controller.

This solution will reach future televisions, but for those who do not integrate that option, Microsoft has also confirmed that it is developing streaming devices –We assume that HDMI dongles similar to the Chromecast or the Fire TV Stick– which will also offer such capacity.

Access to video game streaming via xCloud (although they no longer refer to this option by that name) will also be expanded very soon: in a few weeks all Game Pass Ultima subscribers will be able to access that option from Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers (no implicit mention of Firefox).

That experience will also be improved: load times have been shortened, FPS rates have been improved and the games have been optimized thanks, among other things, to the updating of their data centers.

Until now the games were broadcast through servers based on the Xbox One S, but it is now expected that those servers are based on the much more powerful hardware of the Xbox Series S / X consoles.

Countries such as Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan will also access Microsoft’s video game streaming service, and it will even be possible to test the games on consoles not with downloadable demos, but with xCloud experiences.

So many new features for a service that will undoubtedly be one of the pillars of Microsoft’s Xbox division. Consoles will continue to be important, no doubtBut video game streaming now seems to take on more prominence than ever.

