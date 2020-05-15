In a world where getting sex is easier than ever, the most explosive thing is seeing people struggling not to practice it. That’s the premise of the reality show Jugando con fuego (Too hot to handle), one of the biggest Netflix phenomena in the last month. The financial reward for those who manage to maintain their abstinence makes it a documentary on reverse prostitution: they earn money by not sleeping with anyone. The tension arises because the ten contestants are obsessed with sex. But not so much with intercourse itself as with seduction: for them, exciting others can be as satisfying as getting older. This is the eroticism in the days of Instagram. None of the ten participants, between 20 and 30 years old, conceives of intimacy in parameters of the 20th century: they were born with reality TV already established on their televisions. So when they can’t have sex, they just talk about their desire to have it. Playing with fire is a program about the hypothesis of having sex.

Here it was held through that lens. They claim they are excited by foreign accents, but don’t know where Australia is. When someone asks what time it is, everyone responds in unison, “sexy time!” Participants represent the current phenomenon of twentysomethings with so few real concerns that they can afford to behave like adolescents up to 35. And that privilege makes it a challenge for them to go a month without touching each other: it is understood that they have financial solvency, put ten people with debts, surely it would not generate such sexy conflicts.

There is a final prize of 92,000 euros, from which fines will be deducted with each infraction of the rules. This quantifies the economic value of sex: kisses cost 2700 euros, fellatio 5500, intercourse 18000. Here the first conflict arises: the more the rules are violated (that is, the more sex is practiced), the more the abstinence. The more contestants let themselves be tempted, the more contestants will come to the conclusion that holding back doesn’t pay off. Because one can repress his desire to wet but there will always be an Alfonso Merlos who will break the rules and make others feel a bit of a bite. What Playing with fire is really testing, therefore, is the sense of community and solidarity of its contestants.

The big brother here is Lana, an artificial intelligence that communicates the rules and the fines. Lana not only sanctions, but also rewards: when she considers that two participants have reached a deep emotional connection, their clocks turn green authorizing them to kiss. Like someone who gives a dog a treat. There are no more colors than green (let’s imagine that a confession about a childhood trauma was awarded with the color orange: you have earned the permission to drop from the waist). Lana demonizes sex by assuming that practicing it is incompatible with connecting emotionally.

Sex, social class, time or even units of measure (Sharron compares his penis to a bottle of air freshener) mean things different from that island in the real world. The concept of race does not directly exist: they are mentioned as a sexual fetish (African Americans Kelz and Sharron affirm that their race is an aphrodisiac for “girls”; at other times, skin tones are described with flavors of ice cream: vanilla, caramel , pecan nut). Meanwhile, personal growth workshops evoke those kinds of self-help exercises that only work among well-to-do white people: staring into each other’s eyes, drawing their flaws and then tearing the canvas to emulate Braveheart, drawing their vaginas (called “yoni”, the Sanskrit term, always the upper-class Anglo-Saxon whites seek their spirituality in the East) in the shape of a butterfly or unicorns. And of course repeating the word “empowerment” to wear it down or write the insults they have received on their bodies and then take a bath in the sea to leave them behind. That easy. The submission with which the contestants recite Lana’s speech turns at times Playing with fire into a docurreality about a sect. The sexiest sect in the Caribbean.

There are those who reject Lana’s philosophy. One contestant, Hailey, exclaims “I don’t care about the personal growth of people who don’t even like me”; another, Madison, an irrelevant extra; and Kori, a chulopiscinas that does not learn any lesson. They are banished outright by artificial intelligence, with no option at a second chance, in a move by producers to wash their hands of all responsibility for expelling those who do not give content. Nicole literally does nothing in the entire contest, but it doesn’t bother: she stays. Matthew decides to quit on his own feet when he realizes that no one makes him horny and therefore there are no spiritual challenges to his abstinence at that resort.

The narrator of the program is commenting on the (few) events that occur and ridiculing the contestants: she gathers on an island a gang of frivolous people obsessed with sex and their physique and then laughs at them for that very reason. The low intelligence and null cultural level of the participants (personified in Chloe, the only one with charisma: “no one tells the new how silly I am!”, She exclaims) could be funny, but when the narrator herself laughs at them the effect is cruel and petty.

Playing with fire ends up falling into its own trap: it is presented as a sexy program but it hides all sexual contacts (when Lana describes them in detail they sound beeps: the real mystery is not what Rhonda did to Sharron, but how she did it with those nails), argues that sex nullifies the possibility of emotional connections when there is nothing more cloudy than the brain of a person wanting to wet (would it not be a greater trial by fire if two contestants continue to want to be together after sex?) and expels dissidents for not having reached their “personal growth” when precisely those participants are the ones that need the most help.

Thus, David, a porn prince who at first promises to give television moments but ends up bored as an oyster, talks about personal growth in his dreams. He had spent the first two chapters talking about the growth of his penis.

In the end he stays in six hours of interactions between people produced themselves as sexual objects (his tattoos are decorative with no special meaning, Hailey doesn’t even know what he puts on his; the false eyelashes are so huge that the girls can barely open the eyes of the whole, generating a permanent expression of being insinuating something). When they cannot have sex, they decide to have conversations about how much they are growing as human beings. That growth is only explained, not shown. Couples talk so much about how much they like each other that the show never shows why they like each other. Chloe suffers three different sentimental disappointments without having to sleep with anyone, so Playing with Fire is postulated as a program about the most boring part of flirting. And Kelz ends up relegated to keeping an obsessive account of the money he is losing due to the “emotional connections” of others, which according to the offenders are an alibi to reframe.

The biggest collateral victim of the flaccidity of the program is Francesca. She is a disciple of the Kardashians (she claims to earn “a lot of money” with Instagram) and at first she introduces herself as a villain looking for a reason. When Harry accuses her of kissing him (he was the one who convinced her to do it), she turns into an anti-system punk and decides to kiss Hailey too just to lower the prize and “fuck the others” (and incidentally give a lesbian erotic show to the girl). audience that is sensational in the trailer) in a soft porn remake of Las diabolicas de Clouzot. Her villain uniform is iconic: tops that reveal her breasts from above but also from below and a permanent expression of having a headache (so much so that she has to verbalize how she feels: “I’m going to vomit”, “I’m going to about to cry “,” I’m having an anxiety attack “, always without changing face).

But a chapter later this chaos master transforms into a servile maiden who asks Harry for a second chance, because she realizes that he is “broccoli and celery” while the others are fast food (it is understood that being broccoli and Celery, though tasteless, is healthy for Francesca.) He grants it to you. He, who entered the contest confessing that he has sent DMs through Instagram to all the Kardashians, ends up clarifying that “thanks to Lana” he is now a more generous man. Stockholm syndrome is consummated. Francesca does a fellatio worth 5,500 euros to celebrate.

Fate wanted Playing with fire to debut with half of humanity cloistered and having the same sex as the contestants: none. It was the most viewed content on the platform in its premiere week, April 20. Maybe because it’s not really a program about sex: it’s a program about the possibility of fucking. And in sex the initial idea, as with Playing with fire, is always more exciting than the end result.