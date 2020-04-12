The NBA celebrates one month today since the commissioner Adam Silver give the news that the regular season was suspended until further notice due to the positive by coronavirus from Rudy Gober, Utah Jazz player. Since then, the great uncertainty that has been created is knowing what is going to be done with the season itself as soon as the situation in North America is controlled, whether to continue it in the summer or declare it as null so that it does not affect the calendar of the next course.

If it were to happen that both the United States and Canada have managed to control the disease before June, the NBA itself has considered the possibility of playing the playoffs in a single city in the United States, to maintain the largest number of possible precautions.

This city would be Las Vegas. In Nevada there is no NBA franchise, it is a neutral place and there is a great traffic of people. Capacity and spetcadores problems at first there would not be. But considering that this idea wants to be carried out as soon as possible, the fear that we have of COVID-19 has caused a deep rejection of this idea.

PLAYOFFS IN LAS VEGAS? – Reports @SIChrisMannix that #NBA considers the desert city of Nevada as the only possibility to end the season with all the teams transferred to that location in the context of the Covid19 pandemic, according to reliable league sources. pic.twitter.com/mcucnQR5Ni – NBA Lakers Blog (@NBALAKERSBLOG) April 2, 2020

Texan doctor Richard Harris, in a few words directed at journalist Jonathan Feigen, warns of the consequences of carrying out this proposal: “I am not entirely convinced to play the playoffs in Las Vegas. I honestly do not see it as certain.”

“Coronavirus cases will multiply again. There will be positives from all sides. It is said that the next two weeks will be the hardest. This does not mean that as soon as they pass, they will stop being infected, nothing further from reality.”

