Playing the Fed to Jackson Hole

We already know that the Fed is the institution that possibly has the most influence on the markets. Last week’s meeting was marked in red on the calendar as the key, after the seas of ink originated on inflation and the threat that a lack of control of it would suppose for the markets.

From your message, one thing seems clear. The Fed, like the rest of the central banks and the US Treasury itself, also recognizes that there is inflation, that it is high and that it will soon lead it to modify its interest rates. It did not affect the transience nor does it see an excessive risk in letting it float.

His narrative was sweeter than expected, I have to admit. Possibly because the freight train that is inflation, arrived at the station with fewer wagons than expected. Only oil kept the momentum on what until fairly recently looked like a wild rush of commodity prices.

We will have a continuous debate on whether or not inflation is the central element of risk in the economy

That does not mean much less that from here we see the opposite effect. But it is true that right now the chain effect of bottlenecks, reactivation of demand and return to consumption, allows agricultural prices, industrial materials and other less striking but important, such as wood, do not accumulate more heat.

The Fed knows that inflation is a very difficult factor to control. That is why he strives so that his message, despite a few outsiders from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), is focused on the fact that this part of the cycle must first be seen in the form of economic reactivation and employment improvement. In that context, a little high inflation is tolerable.

In fact, it comes up very well. If we really think that inflation is going to be controlled, for a country with more than 28 trillion dollars of debt it is a way to reduce its nominal burden.

But this is not so easy. In fact, it is not a factor that can be managed from a console to mitigate a possible negative impact. If it was, Japan He would not be today in the hole where he is, and that by the way, he again revealed on Friday Kuroda, governor of the country’s central bank.

But there is something that does not fit, which worries investors, and which has been seen in the two sessions after the meeting on Wednesday.

To begin with, there is unanimity that we are going to go through a period of higher inflation that each one interprets at his own convenience, it seems that the reaction of the treasury is not logical. Prior to the Fed statement, the US 10-year bond was at its lowest level in almost five months and it is contrary to the logical effect of anticipating higher long rates. Let us remember that the long section of the curve discounts inflation and growth expectations and that the short ones show the official level of interest rates, and that both are manipulated.

Since mid-May a flattening of the curve has been observed when the normal would be an opposite movement

The strange thing is that since mid-May it is observed a flattening in the curve when the normal thing would be a contrary movement. Banks have not been a good indicator either and have been one of the worst sectors for a month. The explanation that there is a profit collection does not seem very plausible.

And from here what? Everything seems to indicate that Jackson hole mark the next milestone for the Fed, at which point it will surely announce a tapering or withdrawal of stimuli. Until then, the rate of asset purchases will remain at around $ 80 billion per month, which may explain the flattening of the curve. Risks are easing, but the Fed is not loosening up. Incomprehensible.

So, until that moment of At the end of August, what we will have will be a continuous debate on whether or not inflation is the central element of risk in the economy., while the data tells us something contrary to the Fed’s movement, which we already know will not act until 2023 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, we will continue drawing possible scenarios and the heated discussion of the end of the cycle will remain alive, encouraging new chaos theories to emerge knowing that this year everything is out of control just when the macro looks better. This, dear readers, is the difficulty of the market and of investing.

*** Alberto Roldan is a partner of Divacons-Alphavalue