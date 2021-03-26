“Playing next to Pedro is a pleasure, a dream; we always talk “

03/26/2021 at 19:14 CET

The emergence of Gonzalo Villar this season in Serie A is one of the great revelations of European football. This Murcian who in the first round of last season stood out with Elche and joined Roma in the winter market, has become an indisputable one for Paulo Sonseca. With an exquisite technique, Villar is one of the untouchables in the engine room and this season he has already played 36 official matches with the Roman team. He is also a fixture in the U21 team, with which he is contesting the Eurocup of the category (they debuted with a 0-3 win over Slovenia).

Gonzalo shares a team with a legend of FC Barcelona and the Spanish team, Pedro Rodríguez, about whom he has spoken wonders: “Playing with Pedro is a pleasure for any boy who saw the triumphs of the Spanish team with the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup that he played.. It is a pleasure, a dream, we are constantly talking, Borja Mayoral and Carles Pérez listen to him more in Roma and we take the good advice he gives us & rdquor ;.

About the dream he is living in the Italian capital, he comments that “Roma has a very high demand and it makes me be prepared and I appreciate it. Italian football was formerly the catenaccio, defensive, but now it did not consider it that way. Most play with a defense of five, with lanes, there is more played on the outside, with centers. In Spain we like to play more, inside & rdquor ;.