“Playing in Brazil seems like a giant risk to me”

06/02/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

The coach of the Chilean soccer team, Martin LasarteHe said on Wednesday that “it seems like a giant risk” to play the America’s Cup in Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic at a global level, because the most important thing is health.

“The situation has also had a series of strange alternations,” he said, referring to the uncertainty that remains regarding the programming of matches and the formation of groups after Conmebol defined that the tournament will be played in Brazil before the fall of the original headquarters in Colombia and Argentina.

Lasarte He stressed the need to ensure “the highest collection” on his part and that of the organizers so that there is “one hundred percent, not 99 percent, of effectiveness against these” health aspects. “If something happens, let’s see who hangs the medal,” he said.

The Chilean campus has already had casualties due to COVID-19. On May 31, the steering wheel and reference of the selection, Arturo vidal, tested positive in a PCR test after presenting a “fever syndrome” that ruled it out for the next matches against Argentina and Bolivia, of the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, set for June 3 and 8, respectively.

Consulted about the case of the Inter Milan footballer, who is facing a health investigation opened by the Chilean authorities, Lasarte He said that he is not the one to comment on the player’s behavior.

According to press reports, Vidal He would have come out of the health bubble of the concentration of the national team in Chile and, from photos published on social networks, it is assured that he was in several social events.

“I do not validate it, but I am not the one to be publicly raised what things an athlete should or should not do or to reference what each one does in their private activity. Our goal in tomorrow’s game,” he said Lasarte.

The Uruguayan strategist also pointed out that in anticipation of possible contagions he summoned more players than he had planned at the beginning, but that “luckily now nothing has happened.”