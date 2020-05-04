Lion.- The decade of the seventies was marked in the history of the Leon thanks to a base of Argentines who mated with a large generation of Mexicans, assembling a team that went out to win on any field.

Within the Argentine base, the figure of Roberto Salomone stood out, a talented striker who from Buenos Aires exclusively recalled for SoyFiera what those years were like with the emerald jacket.

Salomone proudly defended the Lion’s shirt. MexSport.

“The arrival was very good, I remember that I was very well received by the Lion. I also had the advantage that other Argentines were also in León: (Jorge) Davino and (Juan José) Valiente, because I traveled alone, “recalled the former player.

My lady had stayed in Buenos Aires, but I remember that I immediately adapted to León, the city and its people. ”

Even the macaws

Nicknamed “La Saeta Rubia”, Salomone is the fourth top scorer in León’s history, with 96 goals, behind only Adalberto “Dumbo” López, Mauro Boselli and Milton Queiroz Tita.

I found a very nice city, I never forgot León because two of my children were born there, one more on a vacation in Acapulco and they are very proud to have been born there. ”

He even remembers the macaws (a chicharrón cake with a lot of sauce), the typical food of León.

He lived in the Andrade neighborhood, in the middle of two great avenues. The whole season I played for the Lion I lived there and on the corner there was a shopping center, I remember, where by the way they sold some very rich macaws almost on the corner ”.

Historical afternoon

In the 1971-1972 season, the Fiera thrashed Torreón 11-3, in one of the most bulky results in the history of Mexican soccer and which also remained in the memory of Salomone, the author of just seven goals that afternoon.

“I remember the lion’s fan at the most, especially that time I scored seven goals, it was a wonderful thing because each of the goals sang with me and I honestly say, I never forget it,” he recalled.

That time was a great afternoon, we beat Torreón very well, in addition to remembering with great affection that it was a registered trademark in Mexico. ”

At the top

At 76 years old, having played for León is something that fills him with pride and that makes him happy in the isolation that he is also forced by the pandemic there.

“For me it is a great pride, I really liked playing with my compatriots, thanks to that a whole beautiful stage was born that I spent as a footballer.”

Jorge Davino and Roberto Salomone at the León Stadium. MexSport.

In 1977, Roberto returned to soccer in his country and retired the following year, and being in León has him among his most cherished memories.

When I was in León, I always consider him to be at the top, even though we couldn’t win the champions, but we won the Cup and everything, but not the league, since we lost two finals ”.

Salomone was part of the Lion of 72-73, in which the Greens lost the final to Cruz Azul. In addition, he was runner-up in 74-75, won by Toluca in a unique Liguilla system of all against all.

Leon family

Now, in the Salomone family, the memories of his time with the Fiera are well protected, he explained.

“My grandchildren are already grown up, but the whole family is proud because they kept all my reports or notes that have made me of my career and they are” cunt “; Argentines say that word to say that they are happy to see all those beautiful photos and memories, “he added.

Playing for León was a great pride that I enjoy with my grandchildren and my children. ”

In addition to two league runners-up, Salomone won the 1971 and 1972 Cup titles with Fiera, as well as the Champion of Champions for both years.

