Playing different instruments with the movement of the wrist is possible with this bracelet | Technology

Technology has advanced so much that now we find gadgets capable of recreating the sounds of instruments with the simple movement of the wrist.

Playing an instrument is not available to everyone for different reasons: they are expensive, bulky and require a learning period that usually lasts over time. Despite all this, the feeling of playing a piece of music is something indescribable.

Technology has advanced so far that now with a simple flick of the wrist you can create rhythms or melodies, Although it sounds completely futuristic, this is something that is already real today. At least as real that it is a Kickstarter project that needs funding in order to reach the masses.

We are talking about the Mictic bracelet, a smart gadget that allows you to play different instruments with simple movements of the wrist. This bracelet is able to translate movements precisely to detect the key, string or box that the user is playing and convert it into sound.

Of course, this bracelet is not completely independent and requires a connection via Bluetooth with a mobile device (Android or iOS). After connecting to a mobile device, you have to open Mictic’s proprietary application, as it is in this application that the instrument to be played is selected.

As to The instruments, at the moment the following are available: guitar, electric guitar, drums, cello, violin and sound boxes typical of EDM, HipHop, trap and rock. The bracelet itself has a design similar to that of a sports bracelet, although it is somewhat bulkier. The final design is not yet available and at the moment there are only schematics or renderings of the 3D prototypes.

And, although the main functionality of the bracelet is to play an instrument using the movements of the wrists, the company is not closed to anything and has included a series of video games (Kung Fu, Robot, Safari, Zoo and tennis) so that their use is much more diversified.

This project is available on Kickstarter, it has reached and exceeded the goal they had. Now the production phase begins and we hope that this product meets the expectations that are placed on it.