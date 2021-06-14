Playing Cyberpunk 2077 in a Tesla Model S, do we need next-gen video games in our cars?

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games that had generated the most excitement in a long time. Millions of players around the world await its launch, we make sure we have a next-generation console and we watch with horror the arrival of a new open world game that, although it promised to be happy, was far from being polished and optimized enough to reach the end consumer. As Elon Musk himself announced months ago, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on the Tesla Model S entertainment system. In fact, Tesla has already shown a demo of Cyberpunk 2077 running on an entertainment system in a Tesla, during the delivery ceremony of the new Model S Plaid. But do we really need cars that can run state-of-the-art video games?

Cyberpunk 2077 in a Tesla Model S

Tesla showed attendees to the presentation of the Model S Plaid how it can be played in the entertainment system of the renewed Model S. Without more data, it is very difficult to analyze this video. In principle, Elon Musk assures that the video game was running on the entertainment system itself and, in fact, both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher will be available to be purchased on Tesla’s own entertainment system.

Essentially, Elon Musk wanted to demonstrate the advanced performance of Tesla’s new entertainment system, which uses state-of-the-art processor and graphics processing systems supplied by AMD. To the point that Tesla’s entertainment system could run video games at 60 fps, a resolution of 2,200 by 1,300 pixels and with a processing power of 10 teraflops, similar to that achieved by a Playstation 5.

Tesla has presented a demonstration that shows how Cyberpunk 2077 is run on the entertainment system of a Model S, without providing more details about its execution.

Elon Musk justified himself by reasoning why your cars require such advanced entertainment systems. Thinking of a future in which their cars would have fully autonomous driving, and would not require a driver or his supervision, the entertainment system could be used to watch movies, surf the internet, or even hang out with a good video game .

Clearly, Elon Musk’s reasoning has its point. However, if it is about powerful processing systems, and autonomous car, the real challenge for Tesla and other manufacturers is to have sufficiently powerful and effective hardware to develop reliable and safe autonomous driving systems, whose processing resides specifically in the systems that equip the car itself, and not depend on the cloud.

But, we insist, Does a modern car need an entertainment system as powerful as this?

Tesla wants to equip the most powerful entertainment systems in its cars to offer functionalities, such as next-generation video games, in a future in which its cars will be autonomous

Presentation of the beginning of deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Having a powerful entertainment system is important, for the functionalities that we can enjoy now, but even more for its ability to evolve in the future. If Tesla maintains support for a system like this, it will be able to offer increasingly advanced features, and more powerful video games, for years to come..

But the future of the video game goes beyond what Tesla showed. While Elon Musk demonstrates how Cyberpunk 2077 can be played on a Tesla Model S, companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are working to offer cloud video games, the ability to play a streaming video game, which is running on the cloud, to be able to enjoy the best games on different devices, be it a tablet, a television, or a car’s own entertainment system.

Tesla has not given dates or more details about the operating system that allows these video games to be played in their cars. What we do know is that Tesla will offer video games like The Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077, which can be played with the car parked and, who knows if in the future, while the car works in autonomous mode.