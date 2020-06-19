Roland Garros will be back in late September. The Parisian Grand Slam begins preparing this year’s edition, which will take place from September 27 to October 11. The organization has improved the lighting system to host the event during those dates, in which the natural lighting is less, and works with the idea of ​​welcoming the public in the stands.

This was stated by Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation, who was forceful about the possibility that Roland Garros could have an audience: « The closed door is not an option »Giudicelli assured in a conversation with Guy Forget.

«The capacity of the capacity will be a percentage that will be agreed with the Government. This type of option requires real cooperation with public authorities. It is still premature to be able to even give an estimate today, « continued the President.

Without a doubt, it would be good news if Paris was prepared to welcome the public in the stands in September. In the meantime, tennis sees the light at the end of the tunnel and already has a return date. On August 14 the Washington ATP 500 starts and the WTA has announced that it will return on August 3 in Palermo. Of course, all these tournaments will be held behind closed doors … It remains to be seen how Roland Garros does it in September.