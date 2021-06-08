Playing basketball, Jem Wolfie is totally flirtatious | Instagram

The beautiful model Jem Wolfie is an example to follow and is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful in the world of the internet that is why every day she receives millions of views both on her social networks and on other external ones.

There is no doubt that what the public enjoys the most of the also influencer is seeing her barely covered, however, because it is an open network, it has terms and conditions that do not allow showing too risque photographs and it is for that great reason that her official account Instagram was deleted from the social network a couple of months ago.

On this occasion we will delight you with a photograph where she is extremely flirtatious, this while holding a basketball and modeling a fairly tight top.

It is worth mentioning that now that his Instagram account has been deleted from the social network, Wolfie decided to keep part of his content behind a pay wall for influencers and thus charge his fans a monthly subscription fee to view his content.

This is how now if you want to see current and recent content from the influencer you must follow her on her OnlyFans website and also pay for it.