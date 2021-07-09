“Playing at England’s home is not scary to us”

07/09/2021 at 5:10 PM CEST

Leonardo Bonucci, one of the leaders of the Italian national team, assured this Friday that playing the final of the Eurocup in the House of England, on WembleyHe is not “afraid” and that the “azzurro” group is determined to do something “historic”.

“The possible victory on Sunday would be important for the Italian football movement, for all the players, for the Federation, for all that it would mean after some difficult years,” he said. Bonucci in a telematic press conference organized from the Coverciano technical center (Florence, center).

The Italian Federation (FIGC) decided to close the technical center after a case of contagion was registered this Thursday in a worker of the public television “Rai”, although there was no contact with the team. “We only think about playing football and enjoying ourselves”, He said Bonucci commenting on the controversies over the penalty awarded to England in the semifinals against Denmark, which he described as “unimportant claims”.

“In football we will see the best show, by Italy, England and referees. Playing at England’s home is not scary,” he said. He highlighted the dangers of the English lead, particularly of Raheem Sterling Y Harry kane. “It will be a duel of young people against old people,” he joked. Bonucci, who is 34 years old and forms the Italian defense together with Giorgio Chiellini, of 36. Sterling he is 26 and Kane He is 27.

“They have very strong forwards, we will need a lot of care in defense from the whole team. We know they can create danger for us and we will have to be careful with their speed,” he said. He also dedicated a few words of support to Spanish Alvaro Morata, your partner and friend in the Juventus, who missed the penalty last Tuesday and allowed Italy to qualify for the final.

“I was sorry for not seeing him as the starter, in these games it gives you pleasure to see the people you love on the field. But Luis Enrique’s decision was important and put us in trouble. Then Morata did what he had to do, score ( scored the 1-1 that forced the extension), “he said. “He always showed personality and strength to overcome these things”added.