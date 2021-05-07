“Playing as selfish will not help us win the championship”

The Brooklyn nets suffered its longest losing streak of the season NBA in four games. After the contest, Kyrie irving pointed out what’s wrong with his game.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving criticized the apparent inclination of the Brooklyn nets by the isolation ball. Irving believes that this will not help them in their search for that title of the NBA.

Kyrie Irving said #Nets would be doing themselves a disservice not to acknowledge they’ve struggled late: “The iso basketball down the stretch is not going to get us over the hump.” #NBA – Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 7, 2021

Irving exploded with 45 points against the Dallas Mavericks. However, it was not enough as they lost, 113-109. Irving’s comments are quite shocking to some. Especially since he is a player known to thrive on isolated plays. He has even earned a reputation as one of the best one-on-one players in the NBA.

The fans reacted quickly and reminded him of the base of the Brooklyn nets which is actually the one who plays isoball the most. One fan even pointed out that Irving has been doing it his entire career. One pointed out that once James Harden returns for the Nets, they will be presented with more iso ball. After all, Harden is also a player who thrives in such situations.

It he’s the one doing the iso ball the most Tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/x48HydUCCm – Sidaaq (@ _Shizz24) May 7, 2021

It is definitely a controversial comment. But let’s not forget that Irving has been on a champion team. As such, he knows how ineffective the isoball is, especially in the later stages of the playoffs. NBA.