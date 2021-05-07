“Playing and winning gives you confidence, I’m on the right track”

Rafael Nadal it has reached the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. He defeated the Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3 and 6-3, waiting this Friday for the best of the clash between the German Alexander Zverev and the British Daniel Evans.

A good game against an opponent with its complications: “I played a good game. The opponent was very difficult because there were practically no intermediate balls, they were all very strong and the track was very fast, it was difficult to maintain grip. He has a serve that is a cannon, he missed balls but he was also right. The future of tennis is always in good hands. There will always be Grand Slam champions. Talented youngsters, at my age it’s incredible to be able to compete like this against them ”.

“I have lost the first seven points, I have not been able to touch it. It was important to go back from 0-40 (in the second game) to guess what he does better and worse. He came with confidence, with the energy of the young man. The solution had to be found and I played, as far as I could, a good, correct game ”.

Present and Roland Garros, current form: I’m in Madrid. I don’t think about Roland Garros when I’m in Madrid, about what I lack or what I have. I play with what I have every day trying to improve. I don’t believe in specific preparations, but in daily work, in short, medium and long-term goals: Madrid, Roland Garros, the season. After having competed little, fourth in Monte Carlo, I won Barcelona, ​​fourth here. Every time the trend is more good matches than regular ones. The fact of playing games and winning is key, it gives you the confidence that that minimum level that is going to be good you will give it with almost total security. Then you have to have higher peaks when you need them. I am on the right track. I am not complaining about my game in anything particular, I have taken steps forward in every way and I hope to continue doing so.

Duel against Zverev or Evans, a more top rival: “Against a Zverev you never know if you are one hundred percent, because he is one of the best in the world and because he will take you out at 220 km / h and you will be in a difficult situation for sure. But now it’s not like in Monte Carlo, I’ve already played Barcelona too. I know that if I am at my level, I will have my options ”.

The options of the young Alexei Popirin, 21 years old: “His punching power is incredible. When you control your mistakes, you will be a very difficult opponent. Let’s see what happens in the future. If he is on the right track, he will be at the top of the ranking ”.

The defeat of Real Madrid against Chelsea: “I saw the match. As a spectator I am proud of my team. With the difficulties, 16 injuries, it is difficult to be where we were. Semifinals in the Champions League and fighting for the League. 100% Zidane is one of my favorites, great person. With all the bad luck we’re having, it’s a good season. I have no doubt that Zidane is the ideal coach to continue in the team.

Bubble, what he misses the most: “What I miss the most is the contact with people. I have a part of the family but I can’t see them. You like going out to dinner, a bit of the day-to-day routine. For tennis players taking into account our days, now you finish the game, I would go to the hotel to do a little treatment and then I would prepare to go out to dinner, two or three hours to disconnect. Now you have to stay at the hotel. Luckily we are in good hotels, we are lucky because we have the important things at our disposal. Zero complaints. Let’s hope that little by little we will return to normality ”.