“Playing against Spain is an opportunity to learn”

03/29/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

EFE

Kosovo coach, the Swiss Bernard Challandes, is excited about the qualifying phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and, especially for the match against Spain this Wednesday in Seville, as it will be “a great opportunity to learn.”

“It may be very optimistic, but it is a great opportunity to learn, see where we are and find out who we are against one of the best teams in the world,” explains the coach in a telephone interview with Efe.

The 69-year-old Swiss coach has wanted to convey to the Kosovar squad since his arrival in 2018 a desire to work and constant growth, which is why he wants to offer a daring game on his visit to Spain this Wednesday.

“We know that we are not going to have possession and that we are not going to make more passes than they do,” he says. Challandes, who considers that it is important that the team tries to play “in a more offensive way”, with pressure and avoiding being “locked” in their field.

“I am a fan of soccer in Spain. Luis Enrique They have made a great transition, they are not only possession and ‘tiki-taka’, now they have increased their speed and know how to make transitions well, they are favorites for the Qatar World Cup “, he assures.

WINNING PHILOSOPHY

Much of the success of Kosovo, which despite playing official matches only since 2016 had a great participation in the Nations League and the qualifying phase for Euro 2021, is the confidence and security that the coach transmits to his players.

“If we always say that we are the small team and that our players are the worst, we will not be able to compete against big teams or develop the project,” says the Swiss.

And the fact is that the Kosovar team, despite occupying the 117th place in the FIFA rankings, prefers to leave behind the “constant speculation” and go on the attack, as shown by their numbers in the qualifiers for the European Championship.

“It is part of my philosophy to take risks. There will be cases in which it will give us great results and others in which we will have to face very complicated games,” assumes the coach.

FOOTBALL ABOVE POLICY

When asked about political questions, Challandes he is resounding: “I am a coach and they have hired me to play football, which is what is important to me, not politics.”

Strictly sports, the Swiss points out two great reasons why he prefers to go out in each match to attack and not be left behind.

The first of these is his offensive mentality. “Even if we are a small team, we will have more chances to win if we have the ball; for me to speculate with a 1-0 or to play the counterattack is not football.”

On the other hand, the quality of their players, who, as the former FC Zurich coach explains, are not “warriors” and enjoy “with the ball at their feet”.

A LONG-TERM PROJECT

Challandes he is realistic and recognizes from the first minute that his team’s goal is not to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in this group stage, but to “develop Kosovar football and give the world a good image”.

The coach classifies Group B, which he shares with Sweden, Spain, Georgia and Greece, as “very tough” in which they will have the opportunity to face “great teams”.

“There are a lot of things we can improve on going forward. We may get 1 or 2 points, but that’s not our way of approaching qualifying,” he says.

Beyond the level of its rivals, the situation is even more complicated for Kosovo, which will not be able to count on some of its players due to health restrictions imposed by the French federation on countries outside the European Union.

These restrictions affect two midfielders, Valon Berisha, from Stade Reims, one of the team’s mainstays, as well as Bersant Celina, who plays for Dijon.

“As a coach they ask me to select other footballers, but we don’t have more,” laments a frustrated Challandes, who will also be suspended due to suspension, after being sent off in the loss to Sweden, Bernard Berisha, from the Russian Grozny.

The Swiss, despite acknowledging the difficulty of the situation, affirms that his responsibility as a coach is to stay “positive” and transmit that mentality to the team.

“We will fight in the field, but now we have to do it with the federation. As a coach I have to stay positive to transmit this mentality to the team. It is not easy but now I have no other possibility,” he concludes.