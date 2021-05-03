“Playing against Nadal is a dream come true”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image had a successful debut in the Mutua Madrid Open where he got his first tournament win Masters 1,000 by beating the french Adrian mannarino by 6-4 and 6-0 to meet with Rafael Nadal in the second round, “a dream come true”.

“I will try not to give the importance of the game or with whom I am going to play and I will try to enjoy myself. For me, playing with Nadal is going to be a dream come true. And the best way will be when I am 18 years old,” said Alcaraz on Teledeporte, that next Wednesday, May 5, he will come of age.

Alcaraz acknowledged having been nervous at first. “Playing here is super special. It is a tournament that I have come to see since I was little and now I was in front of all the people. I have felt very comfortable. I entered a little nervous but the public has encouraged me and helped me to go up to up, “he said.

“This for me is new. Playing on the center court of the Caja Mágica … I have never played on such a big court. I got a little nervous. I have done quite well and have been very comfortable on the court,” he added Alcaraz.