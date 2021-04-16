“Playing against Messi was a real humiliation”

04/17/2021 at 12:40 AM CEST

12 seasons, 407 games and 172 goals with the Athletic Club jersey. Aritz Aduriz hung up his boots in 2020 at age 39. In 2015 he played his only Cup final and fell to Barça 1-3. This Saturday that final will be repeated, but with Aduriz far from the pitch.

Athletic arrives with the thorn in the back of losing by the minimum in the final of last season against Real Sociedad, which was played a few days ago because of Covid-19. “It is positive to have another final now because you can remake yourself very quickly, when you normally have to wait a year. However, you also have in mind that it has not gone well and you have little time to turn it around emotionally. There are two aspects“Aduriz explained in the RAC1 microphones.

The former Athletic striker sees Barça as a “strong” team and ensures that the Blaugrana fans “they are badly used to it, they have lived through a time with Messi that has been far superior and superlative. To the minimum that there is irregularity, it is normal for people to doubt. With ups and downs, but Barça is now in a good moment, improving“.

Play against Messi and Ter Stegen

Despite being a forward, Aduriz has suffered like the one who suffered the most from Leo Messi; both in Athletic, as in his stage in Mallorca and Valencia. “JTo play against him was a real humiliation. There is nothing comparable. Messi is Messi and it is the same how he is physically. You always have to respect him because he can unbalance a match by himself“, has explained..

Barça is one of the teams that has scored the most goals, ten. Ter Stegen has scored six goals, the last of them, a true work of art with a Chilean in the last minute of the first day of LaLiga 2019/20. That was precisely the last goal he scored before retiring.

“If he’s not the best, he’s one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever played against. Humanly, from the little that I have agreed, he seems to me a wonderful person. It is fortunate to have scored so many goals, but it is also a coincidence“, has commented.