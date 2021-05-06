Players you didn’t know had been through the Lakers

Mitch Richmond (2001-02): 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists

A star in the Warriors and Kings, Michael Jordan did not want to see him in the paint because of his spectacular talent. One of the references of the 90s, he was missing a ring that he found in the Lakers. He played 64 games, only 2 starting, and barely had a role in the playoffs. Of course, Phil Jackson paid his particular tribute in the fourth game of the Finals, against the Nets. Richmond came out, scored a basket and won the promised ring. He announced his retirement right after, at almost 37 years old.