It is one of the obvious thermometers about a player’s potential, work capacity, and commitment. In a NBA which demands more and more versatility, finding players capable of recurring triple-doubles supposes the firm guarantee of being stars of the league. The combination of double figures in points, rebounds and assists monopolizes a classification in which players have leaked that perhaps not many expected. A total of 24 men have harvested some triple-double this season, filtering in a list that deserves to be analyzed exhaustively since it says a lot about basketball today and in the future.

The first thing that needs to be mentioned is the relevance of seeing a 20-year-old European boy leading this field. Luka Doncic He is the player who has made the most triple-doubles so far this season, with a whopping 14. top-10, we realize how that strong player pattern, with the ability to generate a game, score on the low post, threaten from three times and who can defend even the interiors of the other teams, is the one that reigns. Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Lebron James and the aforementioned ex-Madridista, are part of the basketball of the future present event.

Among the best are three centers; two of them very mobile, with great power in the upper body and able to compensate for their rather short stature with an innate ability to attack and rebound, such as Domantas Sabonis and Bam Adebayo, and a player as special and counterculture as Nikola Jokic. Separate mention deserves Lonzo Ball, who will not appear in the top-10, but has also managed to make three triple-doubles. Also Spanish Ricky Rubio He was the protagonist in this section by reaping two brilliant matches in the statistical sense. So these are the 10 most complete players in the NBA, or at least, the ones that have made the most triple-doubles so far this season.

one. Luka Doncic: 14

two. Lebron James: 13

3. Nikola Jokic: 12

Four. Russell Westbrook: 8

5. Ben simmons: 6

6. James Harden: 4

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 4

8. Domantas Sabonis: 4

9. Jimmy Butler: 3

10. Bam Adebayo: 3

