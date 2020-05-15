Being able to perform for as long as possible what you are passionate about and what you have dedicated all your life, should be as rewarding as winning rings. This is what some of the great titans of the NBA that thanks to their daily work, physical care and exemplary professionalism, they managed to perpetuate themselves in the best league in the world, breaking longevity records. In recent times there has been a lot of talk about the example of Vince Carter, who is still active at 43, despite the preeminence of the physicist today. However, he is not the only example on the list of veteran players whose names are inseparable from basketball history.

Many might think that physical care, nutrition and disease prevention could favor 21st century players to take over this list, but it should also be borne in mind that the demand for pace of play and physical power is much higher in the present. In any case, there are five contemporary players, that is, those who are still active or have recently retired, who are among the ones who have played the most games, despite having been affected by some lockout, a circumstance that could have caused more meetings will add. For this reason, it is also convenient to attend to the number of seasons played, Vince Carter the one that accumulates the most, with 22.

The role of the Atlanta Hawks has been of little prominence in recent times, which has prevented it from adding more games and rising from the fourth position that it currently occupies in the list of most games played, led by Robert Parish. If the season were to resume, it could surpass John Stockton, which together with Karl Malone, elevated the concept of longevity to a higher status during the 1990s. The Utah Jazz base is one of three that accumulated all his games in a single franchise, along with Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) and Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks). This is the ranking of players with the most games played in the NBA in all history, with the number of seasons they played:

1. Robert Parish: 1611 games in 21 seasons

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1560 games in 20 seasons

3. Dirk Nowitzki: 1522 games in 21 seasons

4. John Stockton: 1504 games in 19 seasons

5. Vince Carter: 1500 games in 22 seasons

6. Karl Malone: 1476 games in 19 seasons

7. Kevin Garnett: 1462 games in 21 seasons

8. Kevin Willis: 1424 games in 21 seasons

9. Jason Terry: 1410 games in 19 games

10. Tim Duncan: 1392 games in 19 games



.