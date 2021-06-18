Players with the best balance on grass against the top10

The grass tour is here and, like every summer, we have to rescue some of the most interesting facts about the surface, which are not few. Today we will talk about Active players with the best victory percentage on grass against top 10 players, a table that is once again led by the four members of the Big4. But how are they located on that ladder? We are now going through the review from the bottom up, starting with a creditable fifth place that one of ours occupies.

# 5 FELICIANO LÓPEZ

At first it may seem surprising, but if we look at Feliciano López’s numbers on grass we will see that the Spaniard is one of the great specialists on the surface in the last 20 years. The Toledo, who reached the quarter-finals three times at Wimbledon, is now one victory away from balancing his record of victories against the top-10 on grass. At the moment it has a partial of 8-9, numbers of real madness having that Feli could never step on that top10. But he was able to compete with them.

# 4 NOVAK DJOKOVIC

A rung above we find the five-time Wimbledon champion, the current leader of the ATP circuit, Serbian Novak Djokovic. With a positive balance of 13-8 on grass against tennis players in the top 10, the one from Belgrade is the player with the worst percentage of the Big4 in this regard, although if we look at the windows we will find what is really important. As an anecdote, isolating the debate only to Wimbledon, there the Balkan only lost once to Nadal (2007), once to Federer (2012) and once to Murray (2013).

# 3 ROGER FEDERER

Surprise! If they expected to see the Swiss much higher up, they were wrong. And it is true that the Basel man is the active tennis player with the most victories against the top 10, both on grass and in general, but he has also lost a few games. Roger Federer assumes in his file a balance of 21-11, confirming that grass is the surface where it will continue to have an extra point of danger. His journey to Wimbledon this year will have to be seen, where his last five losses were against top-10 players: Djokovic (2014), Djokovic (2015), Raonic (2016), Anderson (2018) and Djokovic (2019).

# 2 ANDY MURRAY

Many have already forgotten him, so we are especially excited whenever we rescue the name of Andy Murray to remember what an extremely good player he was. It hurts us to speak in the past tense, although we are content to have him still active. The Briton marks a slightly higher balance than Federer, with a record of 13-6 in matches against the top10 on grass. A surface where he surpassed almost everyone, although it is true that Nadal (2008, 2010, 2011) and Federer (2012, 2015) were in charge of depriving him of another title at Wimbledon.

# 1 RAFAEL NADAL

We finally reached the top, the leader of the list. They weren’t expecting it, did they? Yes, Rafa Nadal is the active player with the best balance in statistics. With a 9-4 and his corresponding 69.23% victory, the Spanish takes the palm with a miniscule advantage, but he takes it. Of his thirteen matches against the top-10 on grass, only four were defeats, all of them at Wimbledon: three against Roger Federer (2006, 2007, 2019) and one against Novak Djokovic (2011). This year, by not contesting the event, his crown in this article could be at stake.

Better percentage in grass, in general

If now (not counting the tournaments this week) we put the magnifying glass on the performance on grass, without taking into account the ranking of the rival, the protagonists that come out are practically the same, although in a different order. Roger Federer would be the active player with the best victory percentage on grass, while Marin Cilic would rob Feliciano López of the fifth position

Roger Federer: 87’38% Novak Djokovic: 84’07% Andy Murray: 83’59% Rafael Nadal: 78’02% Marin Cilic: 71’6%

