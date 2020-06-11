Larry bird He debuted in the NBA in 1979 playing at a tremendous level and in his sophomore year led Boston Celtics to win the NBA ring. The arrival of Luka Doncic The league has also had a great impact for the competition, although not at the same level, since it does not seem that the Slovenian will be able to lead the Dallas Mavericks to try to win the NBA this season.

Of course, at 21, he looks like he will be a star of the league for more than a decade. It was Steve Kerr, in an interview after playing against the Mavs, who first noticed the similarities between Doncic and Bird:

“He has the incredible ability to see the court and be one step ahead of the rest. It reminds me a bit of Larry BIrd. He is one step ahead in the chess game. Also, he has a set of skills similar to James Harden’s , with a set of crossovers and stepbacks. “

There is no doubt that the similarities between Bird and Doncic go beyond skin color. Both have a tremendous outside shot and are able to get into the basket with precision. In addition, they have a vision of the game to connect with their peers. It is clear that Luka must improve the effectiveness in the shot of three and his defensive capacity to be a player as tremendous as Larry. But it is on the right track.

We will see what happens in recent years, but Luka must already be proud simply because in the United States he is compared to Larry.