This achievement has become a routine in the NBA. The improvement at the physical level of the players provides great options so that in each game, there are several men who end up with double figures in two statistical areas of the game. Points and rebounds or points and assists are often the protagonists of performances much more important than it might seem in a league where triple-doubles also abound and in which it is necessary to discern which players have a real impact on the game with these statistics and which have facility to make numbers but not so much to produce important conclusions in the future of the result.

We review the top-10 players with the most triple-doubles in the season, finding interesting data from which to draw conclusions.

The first thing that catches your eye when looking at statistics is the supremacy of Giannis Antetokounmpo and its natural habitat is double-double. Of the 65 games played by Milwauckee Bucks, the Greek has finished 52 with this achievement. It was predictable, although very valuable, and what may surprise more is to see that the second place is Hassan Whiteside, whose real impact on the game is always in question. Something similar happens with Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic, but it is not something that can be extended to other interiors that make up the list since Rudy Gobert, Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic or Bam Adebayo. It is obvious how the interiors take the top places in this classification, which shows how expensive assists are.

The vast majority of doubles-doubles are made with points and rebounds, as evidenced by the fact that no base or perimeter player cope this league. Lebron James and Luka Doncic they are the only representatives of outside players, although not all of their double-doubles have been with assists, since they rebound with great assiduity and are usually common in triple-doubles. It is curious not to see among the best Ben simmons, which was in the triple-double statistical worksheet, something that also happens with Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler. These are the ten NBA players who have signed the most doubles-doubles so far this season:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 52

2. Hassan Whiteside: 51

3. Domantas Sabonis: fifty

4. Andre Drummond: 47

5. Rudy Gobert: Four. Five

6. Lebron James: 42

7. Nikola Jokic: 39

8. Bam Adebayo: 39

9. Nikola Vucevic: 36

10. Luka Doncic: 3. 4



