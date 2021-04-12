Players with a three-homer game with at least three different teams

Multiple players they have connected three home runs in the same game, however, few have managed to do it with different uniforms in the MLB.

On the afternoon of Sunday, April 10, 2021, JD Martínez hit three home runs in the same game against the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB, continuing his incredible offensive streak with the Boston Red Sox.

According to Sarah Langs, these are the players who have hit three home runs in a game with different teams.

JD Martinez: Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox. Mark Teixeira, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees. Dave Kingman, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics. Alex Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees. Johnny Mize: St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and New York Mets.