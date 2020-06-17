The NBA prepares its return to competition. The best basketball in the world will return on July 30 at the Disney complex in Orlando, with a maximum security protocol to avoid coronavirus infections. Among all these measures to combat the pandemic, one stands out: players will be able to wear a smart ring that detects the first symptoms of the coronavirus.

Is about a smart ring with an effectiveness of more than 90%, capable of detecting the first symptoms of the coronavirus. Through them, NBA players will be able to know their temperature or heart rate, among other revealing data. All this information collected by those known as Oura rings will be sent to the medical services of the teams and the competition, which will analyze them and can take the appropriate measures.

It will be an optional measure for players. If they don’t want it, nobody can make them wear it, but It is a ring that does not hinder the practice of sport at all and is not annoying. They weigh between 4 and 6 grams, so the teams could try to get all players to wear it to facilitate medical control over them, because it can also detect symptoms up to three days before contracting COVID-19 completely. Without a doubt, one of the most secure measures to combat coronavirus in the world of sports, which gradually tries to return to normal.

All of this could convince NBA players to return to competition., since many of them are not in favor of this return. The organization assures that it is very complicated that, with all the security protocol against the pandemic and the tests every two days for the players, there is some positive for coronavirus.