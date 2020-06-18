Share team with Michael Jordan it’s an honor for any player but if they have also been in a chat with Kobe Bryant, some of the members of this list may have boasted to other colleagues.

When it is 20 years since the first ring of the “Black Mamba”, the ESPN teammates have reviewed the players who were able to share costumes with two men who totally transformed their teams. With more or less importance in the game scheme, Dennis Rodman, Ron Harper, Horace Grant and John Salley are the men who make up this list.

Dennis Rodman

The importance of the « Worm » in both teams was radically different. While in the Bulls he formed an unrepeatable « Big Three » with Pippen and Jordan, in Californians he had a fleeting step. He played in the 1998-1999 season and barely played 23 games in which he averaged 2.1 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Its influence was so small that it was cut before the Playoffs of that year. Probably things would have changed if his coach on the Chicago team, Phil Jackson, had directed him, but the « Zen Master » arrived in Los Angeles the following year and got the « three-peat » again. Rodman could not continue his successful career, something that the other three members of the list did.

Ron Harper

The player who had the most influence on both teams. Harper joined Jackson in the 1999-2000 season. Although he was already 36 years old, he was a fixture in the starting team of the purple and gold and he got more than decent averages of 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, in addition to giving the team its characteristic defensive effectiveness.

A player who has been greatly undervalued. In fact, the documentary « The Last Dance » was criticized by many experts who thought that it had not been given the importance it deserved in this glorious stage of the Bulls.

Horace Grant

A necessary player for a team that wants to win championships. The power forward was in the Bulls’ first three-peat and was an exceptional witness in the second, as a player for the Orlando Magic. So much so that as can be seen in « The Last Dance », as the Chicago team especially enjoyed the victory in the 1996 Eastern Conference final against the Grant team after falling in the semifinals of the previous season.

His version in the Lakers was very similar to that of Harper. A veteran player, tanned in a thousand battles and who gave a lot of experience in the second ring to a team that was not superfluous of it, despite having been champion the year before.

Grant did not arrive in 20 minutes and his averages were 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, but each time he went out to play the Los Angeles team seemed like a better team.

John Salley

A player who always knew how to be on the right team at the right time. He was in the first title of the second “three-peat” of the Bulls and the first of the Lakers. His history as champion does not end there, since he was also lucky to be part of the Detroit Pistons squad, in both titles of the “Bad Boys” in season 88-89 and 89-90.

Salley was one of the last players in the rotation of the teams he was in, but his intimidating ability and long arms helped him become a 4-time NBA champion.