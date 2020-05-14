For several tournaments it has been mentioned that to the set of UANL Tigers you need a renewal in the squad since since it arrived Ricardo Ferretti in 2010 and to date it has maintained a style of play that, although it has given results, over time it has become predictable and that has been demonstrated in recent years, including in the championship that they achieved in the Clasusura 2019 where they won the final against Lion with just one goal difference.

However, the longest-lived players are not the problem in the Tuca squad, if not rather they would be some Players who arrived as the last reinforcements who could not be attached to the scheme from the Brazilian strategist and that sooner rather than later they should leave the institution.

There are three items that are included in this list and that cats could consider selling before their value decreases:

1 – Carlos Salcedo

Tigres UANL v Chivas – Clausura Tournament 2020 Liga MX

Since he came to the Northern Sultana, the central defender has come under fire, mostly due to its inefficiency on the field of play that has caused poor results for the team, becoming booed by the fans at the University stadium.

2 – Enner Valencia

Tigres UANL v Alianza – CONCACAF Champions League 2020

While since he was signed in 2017 he has always remained in Ferretti’s team, either as a holder or in banking, the Ecuadorian has not exploded as they would have liked after arriving as reinforcement ‘bomb’ of soccer England.

3 – Nicolás López

Pachuca v Tigres UANL – Torneo Clausura 2020 Liga MX

One of the most recent cat acquisitions came for the Closing 2020, but never adapted to the coach’s style of play being relegated to the rostrum and even rumored that the board would already be looking for a place in the next transfer market.