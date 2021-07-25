Players who may be the robberies of the NBA Draft 2021

No matter how many analyzes are done and the parameters with which to measure the potential of the players are more complete and innovative, there are always cases of men who do not receive the attention they deserve before making the jump to the NBA, and a few years later they are great league stars. There are strong candidates in this NBA Draft 2021 to become those famous cases that are known as “robberies” and that come to the fore once they have established themselves in the elite. There are countless cases and in a recent article we analyzed the most prominent robberies of the 21st century, which can perfectly resemble the forecasts of nbaanalysis.net around three players of this year’s edition, which are perhaps being underestimated by all analysts.

We analyze which players were selected in a pick that does not deserve the enormous talent and potential they have developed throughout their careers.

Herbert Jones, forward, University of Alabama

Tremendous athlete, generous in effort and team man. He is going to come to the league with a lot of experience and packaging after having spent years in Tuscaloosa before going to Alabaama, and although he is not a particularly outstanding player in defense or attack right now, he can become one of those secondary of luxury that bring a lot to a competitive team. It is predicted that it could even fall to the second round, so it could be a good opportunity for any franchise.

Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd

Recruited by the famous G-League team that wants to develop young talents, this 19-year-old and 2.08m tall young man presents a really promising appearance on a physical and technical level, but he is one of the great unknowns due to the few encounters that has disputed. He has room for improvement in his shot of three, but he has worked hard to open the field in addition to being a man of great capabilities in the low post.

Nah´Son Hyland, VCU escort

Compulsive scorer and with the ability to play the role of point guard, his abilities to run the court and throw from long distance make all defenses unbalanced. He is the man that NBA analysts like the most and many believe that he will end up rising to the top-20.