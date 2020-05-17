The history of tennis cannot be understood without a supreme objective that has been a motor and source of motivation for the best players in history: win all the Grand Slams ever. Many of the legends of this sport have been resisted by any of the four tournaments that constitute the high points of the tennis calendar and have not been able to inscribe their name on a very select list. There is often a lot of talk about who the most Grand Slam titles have won, but the way in which these wins are distributed has been, is and will be vital in the history of the sport.

We compile the list of the biggest winners in the history of tennis in the Grand Slam category, the most prestigious titles in this sport.

Just eight men and ten women have managed to reign in Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open, on at least one occasion in each, while if we restrict the list to Was open, only eleven tennis players in total, achieved the feat. It is evident that women have lavished more on large domains inherent in the surface, with Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams harvesting each event on several occasions. On the contrary, some of the best in history, such as Pete Sampras, Björn Borg, John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander or Stefan Edberg, failed to reign in the big four and, more curiously, no man has been able to win all the Grand Slams on more than one occasion each during the Open Era.

No player in Era Open has managed to win all the Grand Slams at least twice each. Djokovic will look for him in Paris.

Going back to the times before Was open, it is necessary to quote Fred Perry and Don Budge like two of the great pioneers of this sport. In those times it was not so usual to be able to undertake trips to the four events, amateurs at those times. In addition, World War II cut ascending trajectories of some tennis players, but it could not with the British and American, respectively, who managed to inscribe their name in the record of the big four.

So did Roy Emerson, while Rod Laver He managed to win all four titles, even doing so in the same season, both in the amateur stage (1962) and in the Open Era (1969). As for women, Doris Hart, Mauren Connolly and Shirley Fry they did it in the first stage of women’s tennis, before the dual domains followed, such as Margaret Court – Billie Jean-King and subsequently, Chris Evert – Martina Navratilova.

Already in the late bars of the 20th century, two names stand out above all others. André Agassi, who managed to make a man succeed again in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York, as well as the one who would eventually become his wife, Steffi Graf. The German got to sign the only one Golden Slam in the history of this sport, that is, winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same season. Serena Williams would take over, Maria Sharapova leaked into her domain, and in men’s tennis came the Big3, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic making what seemed impossible end up looking easy.

– List of female winners of all Grand Slams

Doris Hart: 6 titles (1 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 1 Wimbledon 2 US Open).

Maureen Connolly: 9 titles (1 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon and 3 US Open).

Shirley Fry: 4 titles (1 in each tournament)

Margaret Court: 24 titles (11 Australian Open, 5 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon and 5 US Open). * Annual Grand Slam in 1970

Billie-Jean King: 12 titles (1 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 6 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).

Chris Evert: 18 titles (2 Australian Open, 7 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon and 6 US Open).

Martina Navratilova: 18 titles (3 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 9 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).

Steffi Graf: 22 titles (4 Australian Open, 6 Roland Garros, 7 Wimbledon and 5 US Open). * With Golden Slam in 1988

Serena Williams: 24 titles (7 Australian Open, 3 Roland Garros, 7 Wimbledon and 6 US Open).

Maria Sharapova: 5 titles (1 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 1 Wimbledon and 1 US Open).

– List of male winners of all Grand Slams

Fred Perry: 8 titles (1 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon and 3 US Open).

Don Budge: 6 titles (1 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 2 Wimbledon and 2 US Open). * With annual Grand Slam in 1938

Rod Laver: 11 titles (3 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 4 Wimbledon and 2 US Open).

Roy Emerson: 12 titles (6 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 2 Wimbledon and 2 US Open).

André Agassi: 8 titles (4 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 1 Wimbledon and 2 US Open).

Roger Federer: 20 titles (6 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open).

Rafael Nadal: 19 titles (1 Australian Open, 12 Roland Garros, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).

Novak Djokovic: 17 titles (8 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros, 5 Wimbledon and 3 US Open).

