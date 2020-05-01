The scarcity denotes the evident difficulty of achieving it. Quadruple-double, an almost mythological concept for almost all basketball fans and practitioners, an impossible that ceased to be because of the ability of four men to defy logic and elevate their career to a higher status. We talk about triple-doubles as memorable performances, although over the years and the improvement of physical power in the NBA they have become more and more habitual. However, signing double figures in four aspects of the game continues to be something far away for the vast majority. Alone four players have managed to do a quadruple-double. We review his feat.

The first to get it was Nate Thurmond. This legendary Golden State Warriors player, where he played 11 of the 14 seasons he was in the NBA, achieved the feat with the Chicago Bulls jersey. He was in a duel against Atlanta Hawks on October 18, 1974 and he did it with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocks. Simply amazing. Recall that Nate, a native of Akron, like Lebron James, played center and was 2.11m tall, displaying exquisite mobility for his conditions and times. He was a seven-time All Star and one of the best defensive players in all of history for his ability to intimidate.

Alvin Robertson took the witness. He did it on February 18, 1986 wearing the San Antonio Spurs shirt in a duel against Phoenix Suns. Four times All Star, this sniper forward who gave off elegance signed a mythical performance that night. 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals illuminated a statistical spreadsheet for history, being the first quadruple-double to be made with steals, after Thurmond’s was with caps.

From another planet is what he got Hakeem Olajuwon. The Houston Rockets’ Nigerian center not only emulated the two previously mentioned, but also got two quadruple-doubles. The first occurred in 1990 with the following numbers: 29 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 blocks. It was March 3 against Golden State Warriors and just 26 days later, he would do it again, this time against Milwaukee Bucks, with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 blocks. Champion of the NBA twice, Olawujon created a legacy around his style and is considered by most to be one of the best players in history and the leading center alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The last one to achieve a quadruple-double was David robinson, also with the San Antonio Spurs jersey. The feat occurred on February 17, 1994 in a game against the Detroit Pistons, in which the center scored a whopping 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 blocks. He would also be a two-time NBA champion and made history as a truly special player in the Texan franchise. These episodes of world basketball are worth remembering for their historical relevance and wondering who may be the next to enter this select group.

