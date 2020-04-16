The encounters between friends or even the appointments between strangers have suffered a decrease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19). This, however, has not stopped many players who continue to search for interpersonal experiences through dating apps, which have helped many agree to a meeting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

According to Polygon information, there are many gamers who have used the mobile app to find Tinder dates as a means of finding partners with similar interests. This, beyond finding love, aims to establish a virtual relationship in order to visit the islands of the 2 interested parties.

On the site it is referred that some players have modified their Tinder biography with details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (such as the endemic fruit of their island) or also their photography with images of the game to make it easier to find couples looking for an experience virtual. This, according to some users, has even increased their successful pairing rate.

I replaced all my tinder pics with animal crossing screenshots and instantly started getting like 3x as many matches wtf – råt ’(@bryce_flury) April 4, 2020

An example is that of Sam, a girl who has just entered the world of Animal Crossing and who visited the island of her partner that she found in Tinder, a boy who surprised her by giving her a bag with 63,000 bells for him to use to pay off your debts on your island.

Animal Crossing has sparked interactions beyond love

Given the disinterested nature of the game and the approach to collecting that many give it, it is normal for some users to take these quotes to take advantage of and benefit from social interaction from home.

Articles appear periodically in the title and vary randomly, which means that going to other islands represents an opportunity to acquire things that one person has and another does not. That said, these encounters are often frugal, since users, rather than go looking for love, will find what they expect. “We mainly fished and he got the apples he wanted. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, I’d say it was there for probably half an hour. Maybe he just wanted me for my apples, ”Madeline told Polygon.

But there is also room for displays of affection

Despite the above, sometimes a good friendship is found, as in the case of Chelsey, who bought a console after her date invited her to the game and told her that, if she bought Animal Crossing: New Horizons, she would never leave her alone. Chelsey purchased the game and since then the 2 have visited and sent gifts.

Me and a guy I match with on Tinder went on an Animal Crossing date <33 pic.twitter.com/s8hDoYXqHd – Heaven Leigh (@starheavenly) April 8, 2020

There are also users who are responsible for providing unforgettable experiences for couples, such as Lady_Brittany_, who told Polygon that he has built some romantic scenes on his island for people to enjoy their stay on the island.

What do you think of this combination of Tinder with Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Would you like to participate in a date on the Nintendo simulator? Tell us in the comments.

Definitely, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a great option to escape to a foreign virtual world, which is taken as a breath of fresh air in the midst of so many problems caused by the coronavirus, which partly explains the great success of the title. Personalization is something that enhances the qualities of the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

