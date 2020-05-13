The National Basketball Players Association, the NBA union, has sent a message to the players from the american league to ask them their position on the possible resumption of the season that was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several players who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that they were asked to answer ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to a question about whether they want to end the season.

The players, who saw their season suspended on March 11, were told that their responses would be confidential. One player said he believes the percentage is “70-30” in favor of players who do want to end the season.

Secure protocol

“But 30 percent is a large number,” said the player. “And what do you say to someone who says, ‘You know what, I just don’t feel safe?’ It’s difficult but there are reasons to dispute that because I know the NBA would be one of the safest places to be and I would have a secure protocol, “he reflected.

Some of The NBA’s biggest stars met online Monday to discuss the possible return of the league., as confirmed by a person familiar with the call. The group reached a consensus that qThey wanted the season to resume with safety precautions.

The call included players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Chris Paul, who is also the president of the players union.

During a conference call with players last Friday, Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the league’s position on issues related to possible return to activity, reminding players that the situation remains uncertain.

