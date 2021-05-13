Players the Twins could trade this season

The Minnesota Twins they could change several key players on their team before the deadline for changes in the MLB.

Said team does not have much future in the face of this season’s playoffs with the Kansas City Royals who have given surprises, a Chciago White Sox who are difficult despite having several pieces on the injured list.

That is why those players who are in their last season of contract are supposed to be traded before the deadline for changes in the MLB:.

# 1 Michael Pineda, right-hander.

The Dominican with a lot of experience in MLB, has become one of the best pitchers in the AL central division, he still has a lot to give and can help any team reach the playoffs and continue to climb in themselves.

This season, Pineda has a 2-1 record with a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings with 22 strikeouts.

# 2 JJ Happ

While not all teams were 100% confident in their free agency, the Twins did, but their tenure on that team may be short. Happ is 2-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 31.2 innings with 19 strikeouts, his left-handed arm can be a key piece for a competitive team that has many right-handers.

# 3 Nelson Cruz

Although it is not known where things will end between Nelson Cruz and the Minnesota Twins, he decided to sign with them again, however, these players seek a World Series in their last seasons to retire high, in that team the odds they are low.

Cruz has been one of the best hitters in the last 10 seasons of the MLB, he will obviously be traded to an American League team if this happens.

This season he is hitting 303. with 9 homers, 22 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 36 hits.