Players the Orioles could trade this season

The Baltimore Orioles They do not paint anything this season and the deadline for changes is at the law of 45 days in the MLB.

Most of those players who were signed for one season or who have the remainder of this season under contract, then the Baltimore Orioles They will seek to trade them for profit in the sense of young players or prospects with projections.

Among the players that can be traded are:

# 1 Freddy Galvies

Venezuelan Galvies signed a one-season contract and it is very obvious that the Orioles do not want to see him finish the season with them. Freddy has a batting average of 253. with 7 homers, 18 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 10 doubles and a good fielding percentage.

Multiple teams that need a net infielder can make their calls to inquire and find out what the price of the chamo is.

#Cesar Valdez

The Dominican reliever had a good start to the season, but things are not going very well for him, they are getting to know the change and the worst is happening for him in the MLB. However, we are talking about the pitcher of the year in the Dominican League and in the Mexican League who can contribute from the bullpen to any team.

Valdez and his ERA is 5.30 with a 2-1 record and about 8 saves with 12 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

# 3 Maikel Franco

Franco has a salary below a million dollars, he signed for a season and the Orioles they can hear offers for their services. Franco is a veteran with a very timely bat and a good defense in the hot corner. He’s hitting 202 this season with 4 homers, 37 hits, 24 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

28-year-old Franco has played 8 seasons in the MLB with the Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

# 4 Matt Harvey

The knight of the night in New York, Matt Harvey, has looked better this season as a starter. But in the last few outings things have not gone well, his ERA rose to 6.31 in 45 innings pitched with 3 wins and 5 losses, however, he is a free agent at the end of the season and the Orioles know what to do in the season. MLB.