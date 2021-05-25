Players the Arizona Diamondbacks could trade this season

The Arizona Diamondbacks several players could be changed because they have no future in this season of the MLB.

When teams know that the odds of making the playoffs are pretty low, they start trading those players who are free agents this season over prospects or players.

The Arizona Diamondbacks They know they are in an extremely strong division and they don’t have much of a chance with the San Francisco Padres, Dodgers and Giants. That is why the following players could be traded:

1 Eduardo Escobar

The Venezuelan is among the home run leaders and has highlighted that player who did everything in 2018, or rather who hit 38 home runs with more than 100 RBIs. Escobar is a free agent at the end of the season and surely many teams will be interested in his services.

Escobar is a net outfielder who is hitting 230 this season with 26 runs scored, 25 RBIs, 42 hits and 12 home runs. Any team that needs a home run bat could call the Arizona Diamondbacksto ask for the Venezuelan.

2. Joakim Soria

The Mexican reliever with the most games saved in the history of the MLB, signed for one season and will eventually be a free agent, before that happens the Arizona DiamondbacksThey are going to negotiate it, since he is a player who signs with different teams very continuously.

Soria this season has thrown 8 innings with 6 strikeouts and an ERA at 4.50, an injury left him out for almost a month. A team that needs a veteran arm in its bullpen should call on that team.

3. Asdrubal Cabrera

The Venezuelan was out for more than five months after an injury, however, if he returns in the middle of the regular season the Diamondbacks may be able to trade him, he signed for one season and it is not convenient for them to see him become an unrestricted free agent in the MLB.

Cabrera is hitting 289 in 34 games with 4 homers, 18 RBIs, 19 BBs, 33 hits and 22 runs scored. Everything is in recovering.