Any plans to safely resume the NBA season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic have the “overwhelming” support of the players, according to a person familiar with the results of a survey by the basketball union.

The survey by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) was informal but clearly showed the opinion of the players that they would like not only to make it to the postseason but also to resume at least part of the regular campaign, according to the source who shared details with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they would not be released to the public.

The exact results of the survey and the methodology used, which would include how many players were interviewed, are unknown.

The NBPA sent agents Tuesday letters discussing, among other things, the survey results and some details of the conference call the union and its members had last week with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

At the conference call, Silver discussed the possibility of resuming the season without fans and possibly playing at a centralized venue, ideas that have been in discussion for a long time.

The NBA suspended the tournament on March 11 – with 259 games to go in the regular season. Players received their full salary in each of their next four payments, but this will change on Friday due to a 25% reduction in checks from most of the league’s leading players.

Players will lose approximately $ 850 million in gross wages if the regular season does not resume and if the NBA exercises its right to withhold around 1.08% of each player’s pay per game canceled.

No match is yet officially canceled; The 25% reduction that will begin with Friday’s check was negotiated between the league and the union with the expectation that in the end the campaign will be cut.

Some teams have opened their facilities for voluntary training; Miami and Orlando are set to become the next two to do so on Wednesday.