The board of Fluminense approached the hit with striker Fred. The player left the Cruzeiro and hopes to be announced soon as the new reinforcement of the Tricolor. For a few weeks the intention of hitting the striker was minimized by the club. As a matter of common sense, there was concern that the announcement might generate revolt. This is because the squad lives with wage delays, as well as employees.

Faced with this scenario, the board started to expect events. But in recent days several players have spoken out in defense of the attacker’s arrival at the Tricolor. In the view of the majority, although some do not speak openly, the failure to hire Fred does not mean that the financial reality will improve. On the contrary, the player’s success is seen even as a possibility of the arrival of sponsors.

One of the opinions that was taken into account was that of midfielder Nenê, one of the leaders of the cast.

“We will be happy with Fred’s return, as he is a nice guy and one of the main idols of Fluminense”, said Nenê to the channel SporTV.

In an interview with Globoesportes.com, defender Luccas Claro also took a position.

“So I have no doubt that Fluminense is working to sign Fred, who will help us a lot. Both in terms of quality, goals and, especially, experience. A winning club needs winning players. I believe that the arrival of Fred, it will help us a lot “, said the defender.

Fred is one of the main idols in the history of Fluminense. He was hired by the club in 2009 and won important titles for the club. He was Brazilian champion in 2010 and 2012. In this last year he also raised the Cup of the Carioca Championship.

