The players of Elche stand against the ERTE that the club raised as a result of the stoppage of football due to the coronavirus and that reduces their wages by 70%. The footballers have not come to train this Wednesday at the Martínez Valero facilities and threaten to continue with their staff if they do not gradually recover their salary conditions prior to the start of the crisis.

Despite the reluctance shown by the staff to return to work too soon after the coronavirus, when Elche gave the order to return to their jobs, lThe players agreed to return to training and came first to undergo the tests of the Covid-19. Then, last Friday, the individual training sessions began with the squad divided into groups.

Started the training for the return of the League, possibly on June 12, the players of Elche were confident that the club will lower the ERTE conditions and it allowed them to gradually recover their wages, a fact that has not occurred.

The Elche squad said enough on the afternoon of last Tuesday after the umpteenth disagreement with Patricia Rodríguez, general manager of the club from Elche. Although Elche was willing to give in and improve the amount that footballers would charge if it was not played, the percentage in the event of competition, which is the most likely scenario, they were increased on the initial cut foreseen in the ERTE. And since the team only has two months to collect, that reduction ate almost all of the last payrolls of the footballers.

War between the squad and the club

Another aspect that Elche players do not accept is the situation in which will be those footballers who end their contract on June 30 and that they should continue playing during the month of July if everything goes as planned by La Liga. The idea of ​​the clubs is that the 19/20 contract is valid until the end of the season, which it would also affect their conditions, adding the risk of injury for competing with high temperatures and a match every 72 hours.

Pacheta’s coaching staff spoke yesterday with Rodríguez to make him see that several of its members are complying with more than 30% hours of their working day, because they must attend the three groups that are formed in the training field, and they were accepted to remove them from the ERTE as of this Wednesday.

However, footballers have not withdrawn the ERTE and hence the plant that has been staged this morning in the stadium, where the players have not gone to avoid training The general director, Patricia Rodríguez, does not flinch and assures that “the ball is on the roof of the squad and the response that has been obtained A negotiation has been this plant; we remain open to talk and reach an agreement ”.